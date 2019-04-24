Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre awarded retired insurance agent Louis "Boo" LeBlanc in an honorary sheriff proclamation on April 17.
LeBlanc, 88, is a graduate of Ascension Catholic High School and attended LSU and Nicholls State University. A widower after 60 years of marriage to Virgis Blanchard LeBlanc, he married the former Emma Mayeaux in 2015; they live in Donaldsonville and Gonzales.
"I have known Mr. Boo for so many years and have always admired the work he has done in the community, for his church and civic organizations," Webre said.
LeBlanc is a member of Our Lord of Ascension Catholic Church and is involved with the Rotary Club and Chamber of Commerce.