A group of parents protested at the Ascension Parish School Board meeting Tuesday night, holding up signs criticizing a policy requiring masks indoors for students ages five and up.

Some of the messages on the signs said: "My children will not be an experiment to make you feel safe;" "If a stadium full of people can be maskless, so can our children in classrooms!" and "Unmask our kids!"

The school board is following Gov. John Bel Edward's statewide indoor mask mandate, which includes K-12 schools and colleges. It went into effect on Aug. 2 and since been extended twice, the first time to Sept. 1 and the second time to Oct. 27.

Those protesting the mandate at the School Board's meeting at Central Middle School stood at the back of the cafeteria where the meeting was held, but did not speak at the meeting.

The board's policy for public comment is that a request for public comment can be made before the meeting, but must be in regards to an item on the agenda. The mask policy wasn't on the meeting agenda Tuesday.

After the meeting, those protesting the mask mandate for students declined to comment on the record to The Advocate.

The protesters gave out handouts to School Board members and others with a message from "We the People of Louisiana" that was directed to the governor and other state officials, legislators, mayors, city councils, parish councils, school boards and sheriffs.

The handout criticized various coronavirus-related safety measures.

"You stood by while tyrants attacked our most basic rights to live and work freely, using fear and tyranny to lock us in our homes and attack our rights to bodily autonomy," the flier said. "You stood by while our kids were deprived of their education, were muzzled by political pseudo-science and school board meetings were cut short because parents came in protest of mask mandates."

The board meeting continued without interruption on Tuesday, covering all agenda items and adjourning in the usual way.