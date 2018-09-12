The Southern University Alumni Federation honored 40 Southern University alumni under the age of 40 for excellence within their respective fields at an awards ceremony during its national convention in Baton Rouge.
Among the engineers, scientists, educators and entrepreneurs honored: Alsie Dunbar, of Gonzales, a process engineer and consultant with SGS Oil and Gas in St. Rose.
Both of her parents are Southern University alumni. Her mother, Rhonda, went on to become a librarian for the Ascension Parish School Board and retired with 38 years of service from Oak Grove Primary and Prairieville Elementary. Her father, Allen “Jubilee” Dunbar, played professional football for teams including the San Francisco 49ers, the Cleveland Browns and the New Orleans Saints.