The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on July 16-23:
July 16
Shook, Gavin Scott: 18; 38152 Springwood Ave., Prairieville; state probation violation, failure to appear-bench warrant
Cargo, Trevonta Jonathan: 25; 1007 Peytavin St., Donaldsonville; domestic abuse battery-pregnant victim, failure to appear-bench warrant
McNeely, Steven Ray: 36; 39166 Camp Drive, Prairieville; state probation violation, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000 (felony), second-degree murder/attempt
July 17
Gibson, Kendrick Kendell: 37; 3038 La. 1 South, Donaldsonville; state probation violation, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Avault, James: 52; 16558 Lanes End Road, Prairieville; second-degree battery
Chaney, Shelby J.: 27; 12429 Old Mill Stone Drive, Geismar; failure to appear-bench warrant
Daniels, Dustin Blake: 35; 43090 Inniswold Road, Baton Rouge; failure to appear-bench warrant
July 18
Nunez, Oscar Salomon: 19; 36298 Bluffside Ave., Prairieville; failure to appear-bench warrant
Martinez, Oscar: 40; 14496 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales; hold for other agency, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, two counts simple burglary (all others)
Leblanc, Sidney Louis: 63; 1218 W. La. 30, Gonzales, moved; bond revocation, simple battery, disturbing the peace/simple assault, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Plummer, Gabrielle M.: 37; 226 Blackwell Lane, Belle Rose; domestic abuse battery
Pellerin, Justin: 36; 14437 La. 431, St. Amant; domestic abuse battery
July 19
Wallace, Chance K.: 28; 17860 Old Ferry Road, Maurepas; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating vehicle while license is suspended, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-second
Parra, Manuel Antonio: 22; 10834 Cane Grove Lane, Houston; violations of registration provisions, registration-commercial vehicles; expired plate, careless operation (with accident), operating while intoxicated-first
Stevenson, Linda F.: 54; 512 Nicholls St., Donaldsonville; failure to appear-bench warrant, disturbing the peace/drunkenness
July 20
Rossi, Vance Michael: 28; 37313 La. 74, Geismar; domestic abuse battery
Vitello, Kenneth E.: 29; 18134 Terraceside Drive, Prairieville; driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-second
Keith, Timothy Wayne: 47; 15406 Airline Highway, Prairieville; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Whitaker, Glenn M.: 53; 18825 N. Vignes Road, Baton Rouge; violations of registration provisions, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (clonazepam), failure to appear-bench warrant
Dunaway, Jamie Edward: 49; 1406 N. Coontrap Road Unit A, Gonzales; telephone communications/improper language/harassment, simple assault
July 21
Alexander, Kayhjnae Daeshawn: 21; 39160 W. Worthey Road, Gonzales; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Duhe, Felecia Seymon: 22; 237 Montz St., Gramercy; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000, second-degree murder/attempt
Thomassie, Christopher John: 52; 12513 Forest Braud Road, Gonzales; owner to secure registration, false certificates, operating vehicle while license is suspended, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, careless operation, operating while intoxicated-second
Bringier, Treivan Tyrell: 18; 39203 Country Drive, Prairieville; failure to appear-bench warrant
Anderson, Kevon M.: 20; 1909 N. Airline Highway No. 220, Gonzales; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids
Anderson, Patrick Deandre: 27; 1909 Airline Highway No. 106, Gonzales; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, fugitive-other state jurisdiction, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids
Hankton, Michael Anthony: 53; 14389 Braud Road, Gonzales; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, violations of registration provisions, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance (felony), possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Morris, Neo: 37; 36612 Pookey Lane, Prairieville; resisting an officer, possession of marijuana (misdemeanor), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance (felony), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
July 22
Deerman, Jorden: 22; 39064 Holly Hill Drive, Gonzales; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (misdemeanor), possession of heroin, failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Favorite, Carl: 64; 12229 La. 73, Geismar; two counts distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids
Girlinghouse, Hollis: 60; 2023 S. Philippe Ave., Gonzales; in for court, fugitive-other state jurisdiction
Richardson, Larry: 35; 44068 James Weams Road, Prairieville; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, aggravated assault
Porter, Anita Marie: 59; 17786 La. 933, Prairieville; resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct
Solomon, Quincy J.: 43; 1606 Phillip St., Donaldsonville; two counts violations of protective orders
Friedley, Perry Roy: 22; 14051 N. Burnside Ave., Gonzales; carnal knowledge of a juvenile (felony)
Ackles, Jaylan: 19; 1810 S. Gonzales Trace Ave., Gonzales; aggravated assault with a firearm (felony), armed robbery
Warren, Chaisson Jae'sean: 18; 39115 Bayou View Ave., Gonzales; armed robbery, aggravated assault with a firearm (felony)
Craig, Jaquan: 19; 39115 Bayou View Ave., Gonzales; manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance
Williams, Roderick Davante: 28; 902 Vatican Drive, Donaldsonville; failure to appear-bench warrant, off-road vehicles; authorization for use on the shoulders of certain public roads and highways, eye protective devices to be worn by motorcyclist; windshield on motorcycle, safety helmets, reckless operation, criminal trespass/ all other offenses, resisting an officer