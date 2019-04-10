Students in the Science and Robotics Club at Dutchtown Middle School experienced the science of Walt Disney World over the Mardi Gras break, through the Disney Youth Program and the Florida theme park's Y.E.S. (Youth Education Series).
A class at Hollywood Studios, for example, explored how gravity and Newton’s laws of motion are fundamental to several theme park experiences, including the The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith. Jacob Weber said, “We learned about Newton’s first two laws of motion and how they impacted Tower of Terror. I would recommend this class because it goes in depth about how rides work.”
“I learned about pulley systems and gravity," Dhanishwar Basant said. "Riding the ride was the best.”
A motion physics class at the Magic Kingdom provided students with an understanding of inertia, centripetal force and other properties of motion through real-world application in rides and attractions, including Space Mountain, Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.
Sponsors Stacy Landry, Stephanie Gaspard, Brooke Todd and Heath Juneau accompanied the students on their field trip.