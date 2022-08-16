It seems harmless: parents are sharing their back-to-school pictures of their children on social media. But the photos are filled with personal information about your child, a news release said.
Things like school name, classroom, age and grade, can all be used by scammers to endanger finances. This information can get in the hands of scammers, who are surfing through social media sites to see these back-to-school posts, the release said.
The Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana urges parents to be aware of all the information they are sharing. Even if you think it’s just going to your friends, it could also be going somewhere else.
As some of this personal information is commonly used for passwords or security questions. If your social media privacy settings aren’t high, you could be giving valuable information away for anyone to use.
BBB has the following tips to keep you safe on social media:
Keep some of the information vague. Avoid releasing any specific details about your child that could be enticing for scammers.
Review your security settings. Check your security settings on all social media platforms to see what you are sharing and with whom you are sharing it with.
Change security questions/settings. If you are nervous about something you shared possibly opening you up to fraud, review and change your security settings for banking and other websites.
“Be cautious about the information you share on social media, because once you put it out there, it’s hard to remove it. Scammers could be looking for the tiniest details or information to take advantage of you and your family. Don’t make it easy for them. Be your first line of defense and protect yourself,” said Carmen Million, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana.