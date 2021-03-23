In early March, volunteers from Shell donated a day of service at the River Road African American Museum in Donaldsonville.
With the company’s support, the museum is restoring a Rosenwald School building from the 1930s — 1 of only 4 remaining in the region — so future Louisianans and tourists can see what education used to be like for African Americans in south Louisiana.
In the early 20th century, educational opportunities for African American children were sparse. Julius Rosenwald and Booker T. Washington built schools for Black children throughout the South, but most of those schools have since been repurposed or torn down in the past century.
On Monday, March 8, over 40 volunteers from Shell’s facilities in Geismar and Norco spent the day performing a myriad tasks from gardening and landscaping to painting and cleaning. Museum staff also provided tours of the facilities for the volunteers throughout the day.
As part of the Rosenwald restoration project, the RRAAM Rosenwald School for Education, Culture and History is set to open to the public later this year. The structure will serve as a ground for museum visitors and school groups to learn about the significant role that African Americans served in the region’s history.
“The goal of restoring the Rosenwald School building is to educate and empower our community. In our 20-plus year relationship, Shell has been a great partner in sustaining and championing the culture here in Louisiana,” said Darryl Hambrick, executive director of the River Roads African American Museum.
The museum’s mission is to educate visitors about the history and culture of African Americans in the rural communities of south Louisiana through the collection, preservation and interpretation of art, artifacts and historic buildings.
Until the educational facility opens, those interested can visit the River Road African American Museum virtually at africanamericanmuseum.org and follow along on RRAAM social media sites, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.