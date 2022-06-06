Juneteenth Festival celebrate freedom Saturday
Celebrate freedom at the 26th annual Donaldsonville Juneteenth Festival, set for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday in Louisiana Square.
The family-oriented festival is free and open to the public.
The festival opens at 11 a.m. with a prayer and a presentation on the history of Juneteenth. The Gospel Hour is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and The Michael Foster Project hits the stage at 12:30 p.m. Red Tape Musiq, Bucket List and DJ Trot are also set to perform.
A pop-up shop, food and vendor booths are also planned. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/donaldsonvillejuneteenth.
The conjunction with the celebration, the River Road African American Museum is hosting the Freedom Garden Outdoor Kitchen Exhibition from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at, 408 St. Charles St. There'll be stations discussing gardening, cooking and wellness and featuring healthy food and gardening demonstrations, free food samples and health checks.
Volunteer Ascension's School Tools drive kicks off
Donations are being accepted for Volunteer Ascension's annual School Tools Drive. The program provides needed school supplies for Ascension Parish students.
The nonprofit is hoping to raise $50,000.
To donate, visit https://www.mightycause.com/story/Schooltools.
Louisiana legislative wrap-up at GOP Roundtable
Daniel Erspamer, CEO of The Pelican Institute for Public Policy, Louisiana’s free market think tank, will be the featured speaker at the June Ascension GOP Roundtable sponsored by Ascension Republican Women. It starts at 11:30 a.m. June 16 at the Clarion Inn on La. 30 in Gonzales.
Erspamer will explore the fate (success and failure) of many major bills that passed through the legislative session. A question-and-answer session will follow.
Cost for the lunch is $25, collected at the door or prepaid with PayPal at paypal.me/ARW225. The event is open to the public and guests are welcome. Reservations are requested; call (225) 921-5187 or email ARWrUS@aol.com
Fly Tying workshop at the library
Learn the art of fly-tying with Jim Gibson at 9 a.m. June 11 at the Galvez library. He said fly-tying is a peaceful and interesting hobby that requires practice. He will demonstrate various types of flies, including a jig fly and a wet fly. Designed for those 18 and over. Call (225) 622-3339 to register.
Summer Farmers Market every Saturday
The Highway 621 Outdoor Farmers Market, 39275 La. 621, has kicked off its new season. The market will be open from 7 a.m. to noon every Saturday until August.
The market includes fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, salsa, baked goods and other items.
For information on the market or to sign up as a vendor, call Jaise Templet (225) 715-9106 or visit facebook.com/Hwy621OutdoorMarket.
Miss Donaldsonville pageant accepting applications
Applications for the Miss Donaldsonville Scholarship Pageant are available at Donaldsonville City Hall and the Donaldsonville Area Chamber of Commerce.
The June 17 pageant offers scholarship money for contestants in the Miss, Teen and Little Miss categories.
For information, call (225) 445-1383 or email lee@visitdonaldsonville.org.