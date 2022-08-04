Volunteer Firefighters from the St. Amant and Fifth Ward Volunteer fire departments in Ascension Parish are teaming up with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries to patrol the waterways of Ascension Parish on the weekends, Chief Officer James E. LeBlanc said.
"We are only halfway through the year, and we have 20 deaths statewide" on the water, LeBlanc said. Five deaths occurred in June.
"We want all our Ascension Parish residents to enjoy our beautiful waterways of Ascension, but we want all of them to go home safe," LeBlanc said.
LeBlanc encouraged residents to wear life jackets when on the waterways. "A life jacket alone will prevent over 80% of these accidents," he said.
“It takes a village whenever we have an emergency on the water, and we have to get out there and try to locate somebody that might be missing on the water,” LeBlanc said.