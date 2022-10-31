Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Oct. 10-14:
CIVIL SUITS
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Garette Rayburn, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Jacqueline Richardo, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Morgan Z. Monterrey, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Candance S. Warner, open account.
Accelerated Inventory Management LLC v. Bayani Dela Paz, monies due.
Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC v. Denzell Johnson, monies due.
Sarah Dupont v. Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and Ascension Parish government, damages.
Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Marvin Fontenot and Kimberly Toten Fontenot, executory process.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Martina R. Jackson, Kenneth Weather aka Kenneth Weathers, monies due.
Neighbors Federal Credit Union v. Hunter Joseph Jacob, promissory note.
Dominick Montae Draper v. Thomas Michael Tortorich, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and FCCI Insurance Co., damages.
Ronald Blake v. Patrick M. Johnson Jr. and Anna P. Johnson, injunction.
Marcy Belen Jimenez Mendoza and Yudelis Alexander Betancurth v. Donna Sanders, Donald Powell Jr., Lisa Oliver Thomas, Latter & Blum Inc. and Leroy Laiche, damages.
Mallory Jenkins v. Debbie LeBlanc and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Michelle L. Coursey v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., Douglas L. Rude, damages.
Shirley Arcement v. Lighthouse Excalibur Insurance Co. and Louisiana Insurance Guaranty Association, damages.
John Antolic v. Homesite Insurance Co., declaratory judgment.
Choiniere Susan, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Timothy Snow, executory judgment.
Robby Braswell v. David Whiddon Jr., 1st Call Transport Service LLC and Louisiana Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Cavalry SPV I LLC Assignee and Citibank NA v. Dale Frederick, open account.
Deette Green v. Miles Smith & Co., quiet tax title.
Melissa Williams, Ariyah Rapp and Terry Ester v. MGA Insurance Co. Inc. dba Gainsco Auto Insurance, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and Octavio Amezquita, damages.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Roberniesha Naquin, contract.
Hsbc Bank USA National Association Trust and Mortgage Securities Corp. v. Lawrence Steinert aka Lawrence James Steinert, executory process.
US Bank National Association As. and Indenture Trustee v. Charles Wesley Lewis Sr. aka Charles W. Lewis Sr. aka Charles W. Lewis aka Charles Lewis Sr. aka Charles Lewis aka Charles Wesley Lewis, executory process.
US Bank National Association v. Norman Earl Stephens aka Norman E. Stephens aka Norman Stephens, Alison Gauthreaux Stephens aka Alison G. Stephens aka Alison Stephens, executory process.
Home Point Mortgage Acceptance Corp. v. Tyson A. Delapasse aka Tyson Delapasse, executory process.
Jessica Haydel v. Deep South Laser LLC, monies due.
FAMILY SUITS
Amanda Brown v. Eric Landrum, divorce.
Fred Gary Heath v. Landon Heath, divorce.
Ronald Guillory Jr. v. Alia Guillory, divorce.
Darryl Simon v. Patricia Williams Simon, divorce.
Gladys Fontenot Antoine v. Anthony Duane Antoine, divorce.
Melissa R. Marple v. Christopher M. Marple, divorce.
Cherie Hackney, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Stephanie Fraisse, child support.
Daszia Williams, state Department of Children and Family Services v. David Malarcher II, child support.
Alaica Jacob, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Jessie Jacob, child support.
Essence Williby, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Jovanta Thomas, child support.
Juan Hernandez, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Jessica Perez, child support.
Cherie Hackney, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Jesse Peranio, child support.
Alisa Jones, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Barron Jones, child support.
Cheryl Darville London v. Michael Joseph London Sr., divorce.
Breanne Scott v. Allen Scott, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Irma Rixner
Succession of Betty Napoleon Harvey
Succession of Kenneth Harvey Trant
Succession of James Joseph Gros Sr.
Succession of Irene Mumphrey Smith
Succession of Donna Sue Blanchard Arceneaux
Succession of Charles M. Borskey
Succession of Vicki Babin Garcich
Succession of Calvin James Richard
Succession of Robert G. York
Succession of Peggy Lorraine Stevens, aka Peggy Nickens Stevens, aka Peggy N. Stevens, aka Peggy Stevens