During the May 2022 commencement exercises, 70 graduates across eight colleges are expected to receive the LSU Distinguished Communicator Medal.
Five recipients are from Ascension Parish. They are:
College of Agriculture
Currie Dudley, nutrition and food sciences (dietetics), of Prairieville; adviser Erin McKinley
College of Engineering
Ava Landry, mechanical engineering, of Geismar; adviser Corina Barbalata
Lindsey Settoon, biological engineering, of Prairieville; adviser Marybeth Lima
Carlie Turk, environmental engineering, of Prairieville; adviser Vijaikrishnah Elango
College of Science
Karina Ramirez Rodriguez, chemistry (environmental chemistry), of Gonzales; adviser Chris Barrett
Recipients of this honor are outstanding writers and speakers, with a strong command of visual literacy and technological communication, a news release said. They have earned high GPAs in their communication-intensive courses throughout their baccalaureate years, sought one-on-one mentorships with faculty and have built websites that display their communication competencies and professional talents, both in and beyond the classroom.
LSU Distinguished Communicators also graduate with the LSU Communicator Certificate, launched in fall 2018.
This distinction is the first of its kind in the nation and is sponsored by LSU Communication across the curriculum, a nationally-recognized program for its excellence in enhancing learning experiences and improving students’ communication skills across all disciplines. As of May, LSU has awarded 817 graduates with the Distinguished Communicator Medal.