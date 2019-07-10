LSU undergraduate students enrolled in at least 15 credit hours who earned grade-point averages of 4.0 or higher during the semester are listed on the President’s Honor Roll. Undergraduate students who earned grade-point averages of 3.5 to 3.99 in at least 15 credit hours are listed on the Dean’s List.
Ascension Parish
President's Honor Roll
College of Agriculture
Natalie Marie Aguillard, Prairieville; Corey Michael Alleman, St. Amant; Hannah R. Johnson, Prairieville; Gwyneth P. Miller, Gonzales; Cameron James Roig, Gonzales; Julie Jace Svec, Gonzales
College of Art & Design
Madelaine Kobe, Gonzales; Brooke A. Saltus, Prairieville
College of Engineering
Nicholas John Anderson, Gonzales; Matthew Joseph McCoy, Prairieville; Emily Ann Patterson, Prairieville; Gyeong Yoo, Prairieville
College of Human Sciences & Education
Christina Celine Bourgeois, Gonzales; Kirsten Leigh Despino, St. Amant; Haleigh Nicole Giglio, Prairieville; Caroline A. Lecoq, Gonzales; Lyric Haileigh Poston, Gonzales; Grace E .Reames, Prairieville; Nairuta Shah, Geismar
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Jonathan Ryan Baker, Gonzales; Madyson Janey Bleakley, Prairieville; Jennie Marie Delatte, Prairieville; Remi M. Ducote, Gonzales; Madison Brooke Gaines, Prairieville; David Joseph Kelley, Geismar; Sarah E. Lawrence, Prairieville; Jordan Christopher Marcell, Geismar; Riley McDaniel, Prairieville; Donna Laine Peterson, St. Amant; Emily Rae Robnik, Prairieville; John Michael Talley III, Prairieville; Rebekah Vernon, Gonzales; Charlotte Rene Wellman, Prairieville; Jordan Alana Zahr, Prairieville
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Ryan David Bourque, Geismar
College of Science
Malynn C. Bateman, Prairieville; Caitlin Denton, Gonzales; Julia Faith Labat, Gonzales; Ivan Dinh Nguyen, Prairieville; Kamryn Elisabeth Robinson, Prairieville; Matthew Ngoc-Nam Tran, Geismar; Dzmitry Vaido, Prairieville
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Keith Leonard Beckmann, Gonzales; Colin James Daigle, Prairieville; Joanna M. Paz, Prairieville; Jeffrey P. Simon, Gonzales
Manship School of Mass Communication
Natalie Shea Marse, Prairieville; Sydney Margaret McGovern, Prairieville
University College Center for Advising and Counseling
Richard E Barden, Gonzales; Malik Mohan Bhatnagar,; Lisa Ulrika Gunnarsson,; Blaire C. Peterson, St. Amant; Tyler Shawn Ward, Prairieville
University College Center for Freshman Year
Jordan Marie Beaubouef, Gonzales; Karina Rose Goldthorp, Prairieville; Jacob P. Marchand, Gonzales; Khoivu D. Nguyen, Prairieville; Lily T. Nguyen, Prairieville; Azha Scott-LeBlanc, Darrow
Dean's List
College of Agriculture
Meredith Claire Giles, Prairieville; Robert Paul Lemann III, Donaldsonville; Maci A. Schexnayder, Donaldsonville; Caroline E. Tousinau, Prairieville; Mackenzie Leigh Toussel, Geismar
College of Art & Design
Nnamdi Oguchi Anyaele, Prairieville; Lyndsey Morgan Bromfield, Geismar; Paige Madison Ellis, Prairieville; Avery Mykel Haynes, Geismar; Katherine Marie Hightower, Prairieville; Alyssa D. Strickland, Prairieville; Jamie H. Wilson, Prairieville
College of Engineering
Mohammad Nidal Awad, Prairieville; Paige Ann Bates, St. Amant; Amber Diana Blanchard, Donaldsonville; Adam Michael Diez, Gonzales; Griffin T. Edwards, St. Amant; Dale Edward Engelhorn, Gonzales; Dustan M. Himel, St. Amant; Adam Emile Kardorff, Prairieville; Luke Daniel Lambert, Gonzales; Rylee P. Langlois, St. Amant; Stephen P. Leblanc, Prairieville; Connor John McCarthy, Gonzales; Trenton Thomas Serpas, St. Amant; Madelin Shelby Smith, Prairieville; Dylan Stephens, Sorrento; Haleigh Lynne Stevens, Geismar; Haley M. Strong, Prairieville; Michael Leigh Vincent, Prairieville
College of Human Sciences & Education
Carsyn Ann Guitrau, St. Amant; Virginia Grace Hitzman, St. Amant; Dari Amanda Johnson, Gonzales; Marley Margaret Parr, Gonzales; Grant Joseph Sceroler, Prairieville; Hannah Chauvin Smith, Prairieville; Lauren Christine Troxclair, Prairieville; Samuel T. Ward, Prairieville
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Jessica Alexandra Alleman, St. Amant; Tyler J. Bates, Prairieville; Brianna Taelor Beck, Prairieville; Hannah Browning Bourgeois, Prairieville; Victoria Dianne Buquet, Prairieville; Breanna N. Burd, Prairieville; Angelina Patricia Cantelli, Prairieville; Emily Claire Christian, St. Amant; Erika Ann Conway, Sorrento; Morenike Erinkitola, Prairieville; Borjius Jerome Guient Jr., Gonzales; Deija A Hill, Prairieville; Katelyn Elise Honore, Gonzales; Diego Javier Matus, Prairieville; Kyle J. McAlister, Prairieville; Lisette N. Moralez, Prairieville; Kari Grace Plunkett, Gonzales; Hayden Elizabeth Rigby, Prairieville; Jesse Luke Robert, Sorrento; Hannah Nicole Robnik, Prairieville; Dominique Danielle Shingles, Prairieville; Jennifer J. Thompson, Prairieville;Kathleen Patricia Vasterling, Prairieville; Hannah Marie Viso, Gonzales; Abbey Weselak, Prairieville; Jordan Anthony Zuppardo, Gonzales
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Christopher Bonin, Prairieville; Quinn D. Moreau, Gonzales; Kaitlyn Nicole Nassar, Prairieville; Damian Rex Wellman, Prairieville
College of Science
Ashton Joseph Bourgeois, Gonzales; Ethan Christopher Burnett, Gonzales; Casey Butler, Gonzales; Miranda E. Duhon, St. Amant; Tivon Mikhail Eugene, Gonzales; Nolan Fore, Gonzales; Thomas Clancy Hidalgo, Prairieville; Nicholas Jack Hines, Prairieville; Lauren Alexandria Jackson, Gonzales; Colin J. Landry, Prairieville ; Angelle Renee Naquin, Prairieville; Hannah Clare Poirrier, St. Amant; Erin M. Roach, Prairieville; Dylan Spedale, Geismar; Lindsey Elaine Watkins, Prairieville
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Amanda Doris Bell, Prairieville; Breezy Lynne Berteau, Prairieville; Jeanne Bronier Boyce, Gonzales; Alaina R. Caballero, Donaldsonville; Cole D. Faucheux, Gonzales; Madelyn M. Hall, Prairieville; Reily Lauren Hill, Gonzales; Logan Paul Langlois, Prairieville; Hannah E. Moran, Prairieville; Justine J. Perez, Gonzales; Kashmila Saeed, Prairieville; Lee Taylor Whalen, Prairieville
Manship School of Mass Communication
Thomas Brignac, Prairieville; Emily Rae Millet, Gonzales; Emilie B. Schwing, Geismar; Allison Paige Smith, Geismar
University College Center for Advising and Counseling
Brittany Rochelle Collins, Donaldsonville; Katelyn E. Gill, Prairieville; Cindy Ontiveros, Gonzales; Lindsey Helen Settoon, Gonzales; William Stark, Prairieville; Grace Elizabeth Villa, Donaldsonville
University College Center for Freshman Year
Marigny Elizabeth Broussard, St. Amant; Catherine Beatrice Carpenter, Saint Amant; Eric Idael Diaz, Gonzales; Whitney Marie Eure, Donaldsonville; Kristina I. Midence, Prairieville; Mikala L. Mitchell, Gonzales; Victoria Ann Montgomery, Prairieville; Cade J. Nelson, Prairieville; Keith J. Sheppard, Donaldsonville; Bria Marie Sosa, Prairieville; Bailey Fae Yarbrough, Prairieville