Donaldsonville Tigers beat Patterson with fourth-quarter comeback
The Donaldsonville High School Tigers faced a 9-point deficit with a little more than 3 minutes to go in its district road game at Patterson. The hurdle may have seemed insurmountable to some, but not to these Tigers.
Quarterback Treveyon Brown directed two scoring drives and the Tigers came back to beat Patterson 30-27.
“Playing on the road against a tradition-rich school like Patterson is always tough," coach Brian Richardson said. "The rain made it especially tough on our team. We are young and haven’t played in those type of conditions before, it was a good learning experience."
Brown connected with Maliek Robertson for a 6-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter, which made the score 27-24 in favor of Patterson. The Tiger defense was able to hold and get the ball back to Brown and the offense. Brown directed the game-winning drive ending with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Jaquavious Tenner in weather conditions that made it very difficult for both teams.
The Tigers scored in the first quarter on a 48-yard run by Robert Kent. Donaldsonville would not score again until the third quarter as Brown scored on 14-yard run and he connected with Tenner for a 44-yard touchdown pass. Those scores set up the furious comeback in the fourth quarter.
The Tigers rushing attack was led by Rae’land Johnson and Kent with 49 yards each, followed by Brown’s 45 yards. Tenner led the receivers with three catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns, followed by Jamarcus Miller with two catches for 60 yards. Brown was an efficient 9-14 for 222 yards and three touchdowns.
The Tiger players could have folded, being down by nine with less than 3 minutes left, but toughness and preparation pulled them through. “It was a test for our players, coaches and fans; our kids made the plays necessary to continue drives alive and score," Richardson said. "Our mental toughness came in, and the off-season conditioning came into play.
"(I) just want to thank our fans and stakeholders for staying throughout the game and supporting us."
The Tigers are now 6-2 on the season and will travel to Lutcher on Friday for Week 9.
Week 8 football scores for Ascension Parish teams
East Ascension 45
Woodlawn 0
East Ascension (6-2) plays at McKinley at 7 p.m. Nov. 1.
St Amant 12
Catholic 56
St. Amant (5-3) has a home game against Dutchtown at 7 p.m. Nov. 1.
Dutchtown 51
McKinley 0
Dutchtown (7-1) plays at St. Amant at 7 p.m. Nov. 1.
Donaldsonville 30
Patterson 27
Donaldsonville (6-2) plays at Lutcher at 7 p.m. Nov. 1.
Ascension Christian 13
White Castle 50
Ascension Christian (3-5) plays at Ascension Catholic at 7 p.m. Nov. 1.
Ascension Catholic 37
East Iberville 0
Ascension Catholic (7-0) has a home game against Ascension Christian at 7 p.m. Nov. 1.