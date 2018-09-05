Ascension Parish officials will hold a meeting from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, to get the public's help with identifying transportation needs for inclusion in a transportation master plan. The meeting will be in the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center gymnasium, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales.
Through its "Move Ascension" initiative, the parish plans to spend millions of dollars over the next 25 years to improve transportation across the parish. The master plan will identify transportation needs, provide recommendations that address prioritized transportation needs, and determine what resources may be necessary and available to successfully implement those recommendations.