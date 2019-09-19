The Gonzales Garden Club has recognized the yard of Jeffrey and Jaimee Aldridge, 1232 Eva St., as its residential August garden of the month.
The garden included sweeping beds of azaleas, camellias and pink knockout roses accented by multiple shades of pink sunpatiens for colorful curb appeal.
The club's commercial landscape of the month for August is that of the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 La. 30. This neat landscape boasts bright sunshine ligustrum, pink pentas and red knockout roses. There is also a border hedge of rosemary providing both scent and texture.