The Ascension Parish government has named Jim Buras as its new purchasing director.
Buras began his career with a regional public accounting firm, where he focused on auditing and tax work. He then joined United Steel Company Inc., as secretary/treasurer overseeing all accounting and reporting functions.
In 1994 he joined the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office. In his role as a financial and compliance auditor, he participated on audit teams tasked with auditing the State of Louisiana’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Report. In 2004, Jim assumed the role of comptroller/CFO, where he oversaw all aspects of fiscal management systems of the LLA including, but not limited to, timely internal and external reporting, budgeting, general ledger, accounts payable, revenue billings, and receivables, payroll, and fixed asset management.
Buras joined LSU in 2014 as the assistant vice president for finance and administration until his retirement in 2022, when he joined Ascension Parish Government in his current role as purchasing director.
Buras is a certified public accountant and holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from LSU.
He is married to Kristy Otts Buras, and they have five children and live in Prairieville. He is involved with family and church, enjoys the outdoors, backpacking and coaching his children’s sports teams.