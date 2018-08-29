Donaldsonville Tigers look to new faces in 2018
Donaldsonville football fans will need a roster to identify who will be roaming the football field this season.
“Lots of new faces, as we graduated an outstanding group of seniors in 2017,” said coach Brian Richardson.
Richardson has 20 years of coaching experience and will be entering his third season as the Tigers head coach and has learned some valuable lessons. “I have learned as a young head coach to delegate responsibility to my coaches, can’t do it all yourself."
The Tigers had a successful 2017 campaign, finishing 8-4, ending the season with a regional round loss to Sterlington. Offensively, the Tigers will again run the spread but lose quarterback Jaylin Williams, who's playing for Blinn Community College; running back Jemond Pleasant, who provided 925 yards rushing; and wide receiver LaDarius Jackson.
Stepping into the quarterback position will be either sophomore Joshua Collier or freshman Treveyon Brown. “Those 2 guys battled in spring and that will continue into fall camp," Richardson said.
The running back position will have some talented players in sophomore Raeland Johnson and junior Tyrese Ester. The Tigers start the season with experience at wide receiver with senior Christian “Muppetbaby" Bell, senior Jeffery Johnson and junior Devonte LeBlanc. “We have speed and toughness at the receiver spot,” the coach said. “Bell is a big-play threat for us, will rely on him to be a leader."
The offensive line will be filled with new faces led by senior center Rashad Millien. “We lost four of five starters in this group, new guys must step up,” Richardson said. The Tigers defense will run a 4-2-5 and lost some stars in the front seven including linebacker Tahj Brown (Houston), defensive lineman Davon Wright (Tulane) and Kadarrion Jones (Miles College). The defense has some experience returning in the secondary including Bell, junior Jequavious Turner and Savon Landry. Linebacker Devin Turner is the leading returning tackler and will be joined by junior Travis Joseph.
The defensive line will consist of senior Trevon Henderson, sophomore Rashad Landry and senior Terrell Brown. “The strength of our defense looks to be in secondary but I like the athleticism of the whole unit,” Richardson said.
Special teams will be a key spot for the Tigers and they return kicker Johnson, but break in a new punter in Ester.
The Tigers schedule will again be challenging, the district looks extremely strong top to bottom. “The big three in district are St. Charles, DeLaSalle and St. James and they are the obvious favorites,” said Richardson.
Expect the Tigers to be fast and athletic in 2018 with several new players leading the way... be sure to grab that roster.
District 10-3A
Record in 2017: 8-4
Lost to Sterlington in the regional round of the playoffs
Offense: Spread
Offensive starters:
QB Joshua Collier or Treveyon Brown
RB Raeland Joshua
WB Tyrese Ester
WR Christian Bell
WR Jeffery Johnson
WR Devonte LeBlanc
OL Jalen Winchester
OL Acquindas Rodrigue
OL Rashad Millien
OL Willie Picou
OL Laron Lang
Defense: 4-2-5/4-3
DL Trevon Henderson
DL Rashad Landry
DL Terrell Brown
DL Willie Picou
LB Devin Turner
LB Travis Joseph
LB Brandon Williams
DB Christian Bell
DB Savon Landry
DB Jaquavious Tenner
DB Joshua Collier
Strength: Secondary and Speed
Area to improve in: kicking game and offensive line
Donaldsonville
Coach: Brian Richardson (12-11)
2017: 8-4
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
OT Jalen Winchester (5-10, 210, Sr.), G Acquindas Rodrigue (5-10, 225, Sr.), C Rashad Millien (5-9, 215, Sr.), G Willie Picou (6-0, 270, Jr.), OT Laron Lang (5-11, 230, Sr.), QB Joshua Collier (5-9, 155, So.), QB Treveyon Brown (5-10, 160, Fr.), *RB Rae land Johnson (5-8, 175, So.), WR Jeffery Johnson (5-11, 170, Sr.), WR Tyrese Ester (5-8, 160, Jr.), WR Devonte Leblanc (6-2, 168, Jr.)
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
DE Trevon Henderson (Sr.), DT Rashad Landry (So.), DE Terrell Brown (Sr.), LB Travis Joseph (Jr.), LB Devin Turner (Sr.), DB Jaquavious Tenner (Jr.)
*-- denotes returning starters
SCHEDULE
Aug. 31 at Assumption
Sept. 7 White Castle
Sept. 14 Port Allen
Sept. 21 at Morgan City
Sept. 28 Livonia
Oct. 5 at St. James*
Oct. 12 St. Charles*
Oct. 19 at Lusher Charter*
Oct. 26 at Haynes Academy*
Nov. 2 De La Salle*
*-- denotes district games