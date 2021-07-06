A new season, a new coach and new possibilities await the St. Amant Gator Volleyball team in 2021.
“Our focus is team unity, the desire to be great together in whatever your role is,” said coach Chandra Ewen.
Ewen takes over a successful program at St. Amant, a program that has done well in the past and knocked on the door of a D1 state championship. Ewen is moving over from Dutchtown, where she has been an assistant coach. Ewen was a successful head coach at Ascension Catholic for 13 years, Mississippi College for 2 years and was an all-state performer for hall of fame coach, Sandy Fussell, at Assumption.
The Lady Gators played through a different season last fall with COVID-19 restrictions, finishing 17-6 and losing to Fontainebleau in the regional round of the playoffs. Gone from last years team is 4-year starter, Gracie Duplechein, an all-state setter/outside hitter who will play at Southeastern this fall.
The cupboard is not bare for the Lady Gators, as some talented players return. Ja’Lynn Davenport, a middle hitter, libero Maggie Ladner, outside hitter Kayla Robinson return. Jessica Jones is back and expected to replace Duplechein as the setter and will be an outside hitter as well.
Ewen said the team is returning a solid senior class.
The Lady Gators have been hard at work in the gym and getting to know their new coach. “We have had 8 gym sessions in June. The girls are lifting and conditioning 3 days a week. We are having an organization working with JV and varsity on July 12 to 15, plus a team camp at Terrebonne High on July 28-29,” Ewen said.
The schedule will be challenging as always, with district play against rival parish schools plus a state contender. “St. Joseph’s in our district plus Mount Carmel will be really good. You also have Mandeville, Dutchtown and Fontainebleau. All are state championship caliber teams,” Ewen said.
Taking over a new team is always exciting, but it comes with players learning their coach and vice versa. “I am inheriting a talented team that I expect to compete for a state championship. There will be some growing pains as players adjust to a new staff and the expectations and standards they will be held to,” Ewen said.
Volleyball season is approaching and the Gators will be a team to watch.
“I am very excited to put some work in and to continue to grow the strong tradition of being a St. Amant Gator,” Ewen said.