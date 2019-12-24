East Ascension High School wrestler has record-setting season
Senior wrestler Trent Mahoney continues to set records for East Ascension. Trent is the first Ascension Parish wrestler to win two state titles. During his sophomore year, he set single-season records for the state for most wins (83) and pins (56).
Trent has started his senior season by breaking the state record for wins in a career (243) and pins (148). Trent has signed a letter of intent to wrestle for King University in Bristol, Tennessee. His coach is his father, Patrick Mahoney.
East Ascension High School football signings
On Dec. 18, four football players from East Ascension High School signed to continue their sports careers in college. Wide receiver Steve McBride will play for Kansas, Javon Carter will play for Grambling, quarterback and wide receiver Cameron Jones will play for Southeastern Louisiana University, and wide receiver Jyrin Johnson signed to play for Texas Southern.
St. Amant High School volleyball signing
St. Amant High School volleyball player Elaina Anderson has signed to play for the Crusaders of William Carey University in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Anderson was a four-year varsity player at St. Amant, where she finished her high school career with a .409 hitting average.
Anderson was most recently honored with being selected on the 5A All-Academic Team, as first-team All-District and first-team All-Metro. She plays tournament volleyball for 17U Wattle Daub alongside fellow Lady Gator Gracie Duplechien.
All-District volleyball honors in Ascension Parish
Ascension Catholic volleyball coach Janelle Leonard is Coach of the Year for Division V, District 3, and Ascension Catholic players Catherine Rome and Alexia Leonard are the offensive and defensive most valuable players, respectively.
Selected for the All-District first team are Catherine Rome, Alexia Leonard, Mackenzie Marroy and Miranda Landry of Ascension Catholic; and Brooklyn Phillips of Ascension Christian.
Selected for the All-District second team are Angelle Theriot and Madison Tripode of Ascension Catholic, and Grace Lewis and Corrine Waguespack of Ascension Christian.
Dutchtown High School volleyball coach Patrick Ricks is Coach of the Year for Division 1, District 4, where Truli Joseph of East Ascension High School is MVP and Grace Duplechein of St. Amant High School is Defensive MVP.
Selected for the All-District first team are Londyn Brown, Truli Joseph and Daisha Mosley of East Ascension High School; Elaina Anderson, Grace Duplechein and Aubrey Dwane of St. Amant High School; and India Bennett and Zoe Wooten of Dutchtown High School.
Selected for the All-District second team are Jaela Drumgole and Alexis Lagarbo of Dutchtown High School, Abby LeBourgeois of East Ascension High School, and Zoe Richard of St. Amant High School.