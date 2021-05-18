Readers of all ages can register for Ascension Parish Library’s summer reading program, Tails and Tales, beginning Monday.
Participants log their readings and activities using Beanstack online. Visit myAPL.beanstack.org to sign up and for more information. Printed book logs are also available at all library locations. This summer, readers will earn prizes for reading, along with opportunities to earn chances to win one of several grand prizes.
For more details on how to register for Tails and Tales summer reading programs or how to take part in our upcoming events, stop by any library location or visit myAPL.org.
Summer Reading Program events for kids and teens in May:
Monday, May 24
- Chameleon Mosaic Make & Take: 10:30 a.m. in Gonzales; 2 p.m. in Donaldsonville
Design a chameleon mosaic. Using small pieces of tissue paper, peel and stick gems, and a drawing of a chameleon on a leaf. Designed for kids ages 6 to 8. Masks are recommended. Space may be limited.
- Dinosaur Diorama Packet Pickup: All day, all locations
Stop by any Ascension Parish Library location for the Dinosaur Diorama Packet Pickup. This kit contains supplies for creating a shoe box sized dino world. Designed for kids ages 6 to 8. Available while supplies last.
Tuesday, May 25
- Bingo Day: Preschool Picture Bingo: 2 p.m. in Galvez
Visit Ascension Parish Library on Bingo Day and win prizes while having fun. Play multiple rounds of bingo for a chance to win a prie. Preschool Picture Bingo is designed for kids ages 3 to 5. Younger participants may need assistance from an adult or older sibling. Masks are recommended. Space may be limited. Registration is required.
Thursday, May 27
- Bingo Day: Preschool Picture Bingo: 2 p.m. in Gonzales
Preschool Picture Bingo is designed for kids ages 3 to 5. Younger participants may need assistance from an adult or older sibling. Masks are recommended. Space may be limited. Registration is required. Call or visit your library location to register.
- Chameleon Mosaic Make & Take: 6 p.m. in Dutchtown
Design a colorful chameleon mosaic. Using small pieces of tissue paper, peel and stick gems, and a drawing of a chameleon on a leaf, practice scissor and glue skills to complete this mixed media artwork. Designed for kids ages 6 to 8. Stop by at a time that is most convenient for you. Masks are recommended. Space may be limited.
- Puffy Paint Window Clings Packet Pickup: All day, all locations
Tweens can come to the library to pick up Puffy Paint Window Cling craft packet. Receive puffy paint, wax paper, and templates to copy. Tune into Ascension Parish Library’s YouTube channel for a demonstration video. Designed for tweens ages 9 to 11. Available while supplies last.
Saturday, May 29
- Chameleon Mosaic Make & Take: 11 a.m. in Galvez
Designed for kids ages 6 to 8. Masks are recommended. Space may be limited.
- ABC Goldfish Packet Pickup: All day. At all locations
Playing with food can be educational and fun. Stop by any Ascension Parish Library location to pick up the ABC Goldfish packet containing Goldfish Crackers and alphabet cards courtesy of TotSchooling.net. Practice tracing letters with Goldfish Crackers and then enjoy them as a snack. Designed for kids ages 3 to 5. Available while supplies last.