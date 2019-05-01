Easter may have come and gone, but that didn't stop the men and women of the Ascension Council on Aging from having an Easter bonnet contest after the holiday.
Rain caused the Council on Aging to reschedule its annual Easter Party to April 26. But no one seemed to mind hunting for eggs or showing off their finest spring hats a few days after Easter Sunday.
"They worked so hard on the hats, we just couldn't cancel the event," said Darlene Schexnayder, executive director of the agency. "And who doesn't enjoy an egg hunt?"
The hat contest featured 53 entries, with most using a variety of materials including stuffed animals, candy, Peeps, flowers, plastic eggs, lace, tissue paper, feathers, fake grass, toys and pearls.
Gail Barter's creation, which won first place in the prettiest category, featured glittery eggs with fabric and a large bow. Marguerite Babineaux's tissue paper hat with matching Easter egg earrings won first place in the most creative division.
Other hat contest winners included:
MOST ORIGINAL: Patsy LaFleur, first; Mary Neto, second; Janice Muse, third; Carrie Fernandez, fourth; and Lois Achord, fifth.
PRETTIEST: Barter, first; Lucille Blair, second; Ruby Martin, third' Gladys Brown, fourth; and Stella Meenee, fifth.
FUNNIEST: Marion Crawford, first; Lucille Taylor, second; Rosa Braud, third; Johnnie McFarland, fourth; and Ricky Wilson, fifth.
MOST CREATIVE: Marguerite Babineaux, first; Juanita Guillot, second; Shirley Thibodeaux, third, Mary Sheets, fourth; and Patricia Mayers, fifth.
BEST THEME: Mervyn Young, first; Debra Daneilson, second; Brenda Smith, third; Carol Weams, fourth; and Sandra Roy, fifth.
MOST FESTIVE: Mary Chauff, first; Cheryl LeBlanc, second; Berta Carter, third; Eloise Freeman, fourth; and Chaustine Bridges, fifth.
In the egg hunt, Shelia Sanders, Mary Neto and Bobbie Aguillard found the golden eggs.