Girl Scouts of southeast Louisiana have more than a million reasons why they are the female entrepreneurs of tomorrow after completing another successful product sale during this year’s Cookie Program.
Girl Scouts sold over 1.1 million boxes of cookies in Girl Scouts Louisiana East’s 23-parish jurisdiction, with the girls averaging 179 boxes each.
The Girl Scouts used goal setting, decision-making, money management, business ethics and people skills to lead their troop and the council to another sweet victory.
For the past 102 years, the Girl Scout Cookie Program has empowered Girl Scouts with essential business and communication skills that help lead to their success today, and in the future. This year, the hands-on experience allowed girls to be digitally savvy by adding social media to its communication mix to promote their cookie booth locations and sell cookies.
“The 2019 cookie sale was better than ever and we could not be more proud of our Girl Scouts, volunteer and parents,” said Alisha Moore, chief customer experience officer. "Setting and achieving goals, along with combining learned skills with modern technology allowed our cookie sellers to run their business with confidence and take the lead."
A total of 346 girls entered Girl Scouts Louisiana East’s Cookie Hall of Fame for selling 500 or more packages of cookies, including 33 girls who sold over 1,000 boxes, and one “Cookie Mogul”— Girl Scout Junior Brooklyn Bossom, of Denham Springs, who sold 2,519 boxes to become this year’s top seller.
According to Girl Scouts Louisiana East's Chief Executive Officer Rebecca Pennington, the Cookie Program is the largest entrepreneurial experience for girls in the world and the country’s largest financial investment in girls, annually. "Our girls worked very hard during Cookie sales, not only selling cookies to customers, but encouraging them to donate cookies to nonprofits of their choice with our Cookie Share service project. We have to thank our customers for their participation as well."
Participating in the Girl Scout cookie program provides troops with funding for troop activities, trips and community service projects. Girls also receive individual recognitions such as patches, T-shirts, and sports bottles with some top awards including electronics, cookie dough, inflatable kayaks and a “Diva Event” for girls who sold 500-plus boxes. This year, all “Cookie Divas” were invited to a special Girl Scout Night with the New Orleans Pelicans.
Girl Scout’s mission is to build girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place. Girl Scouts Louisiana East, serves girls in grades K-12 in Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes. For more information, call the council offices at (800) 644-7571, or visit its website at www.gsle.org.
Included in the 2019 Cookie Hall of Fame are:
Ascension Parish
- Laura Golda, Prairieville, 10348 Junior, 872
- Mary Susan Cedotal, Prairieville, 10298 Brownie, 772
- JaMyra Branch, Sorrento, 10340 Group, 750
- Allie Fountain, St. Amant, 10614 Junior, 750
- Abigayle Mitchell, Geismar, 10614 Junior, 750
- Anna Craig, Prairieville, 10029 Junior, 719
- Blair Landry, Gonzales, 10964 Junior, 713
- Rosalie Sandridge, Prairieville, 10040 Daisy, 695
- Ambrie Duplessis, Gonzales, 10341 Daisy, 661
- Abrigale Cooper, Prairieville, 10286 Daisy, 657
- Anna Watson, Prairieville, 10086 Junior, 630
- Evyn Breaux, Prairieville, 10342 Junior, 618
- Presley Doyal, Prairieville, 10341 Daisy, 610
- Lily Kinberger, Prairieville, 10290 Brownie, 607
- Dawn Baptiste, Prairieville, 10108 Group, 602
- Addison Boudreaux, Geismar, 10852 Brownie, 576
- Sydney Lehmann, Prairieville, 10298 Brownie, 527
- Lacie Gulino, Gonzales, 10086 Junior, 520
- Hailey Branch, Gonzales, 10286 Daisy, 518
- Jordynn Walker, Donaldsonville, 21383 Group, 508
- Elizabeth Grace Coco, Prairieville, 10286 Daisy, 507
- Claire Cornett, Prairieville, 10166 Junior, 507
- Samantha Pasqua, Prairieville, 10205 Brownie, 506
- Sanaa Matthews, Prairieville, 10288 Brownie, 506
- Aubrey Vaughn, Prairieville, 10729 Daisy, 506
- Avery Curole, Prairieville, 10298 Brownie, 504
- Lexi Reulet, Geismar, 10205 Brownie, 503
- Adrienne Baker, Gonzales, 10340 Group, 500
- Kate Barnes, Prairieville, 10964 Junior, 500
- Starlette Charrier, Prairieville, 10205 Brownie, 500
- Leigha Cooper, Prairieville, 10964 Junior, 500
- Alexandra Winiewicz, Geismar 10205, Brownie, 500