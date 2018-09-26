All Republican candidates for Louisiana secretary of state have accepted an invitation to participate in a candidate forum from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, at the Louisiana State Archives, 3851 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge.
The organizers of the forum are Republican Women of Baton Rouge, Livingston Parish Republican Women, East Baton Rouge Republican Women and Ascension Republican Women.
Admission is free, and there will be a silent auction and complimentary wine and cheese in the lobby before the candidates speak. To make a reservation, email ARWrUS@aol.com.