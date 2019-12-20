BASF recently sponsored Girl Powered — a hands-on workshop that introduced 100 ninth-grade girls from Ascension Parish’s four high schools to careers in science, technology, engineering and math.
BASF brought the event to Ascension Parish through a partnership with the Robotics Education and Competition Foundation and VEX Robotics.
“Diversity is a value we prioritize as we build the best teams at BASF,” said Jerry Lebold, senior vice president and general manager of BASF’s site in Geismar. “We want these young students to know that not only do they have a place in manufacturing, but their perspectives are important to help us create chemistry for a sustainable future.”
Participants in the workshop built robots, learned the basics of coding and heard from female BASF employees in a variety of STEM-related careers including engineers, operators and lab technicians.
“The workforce of tomorrow is in our schools right now and BASF is a valued partner in our effort to develop the next generation workforce,” said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander. “We are grateful for this opportunity for our students and hope it provides them opportunities to explore their own talents and interests that perhaps match the exciting careers available for their postsecondary pursuits.”
In addition to this event, BASF supports STEM education and robotics through a sponsorship and mentorship of the Ascension Parish’s high school and middle school robotics teams, which build and program robots for competitions throughout the state.