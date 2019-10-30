Kiki Price was crowned as Dutchtown High School homecoming queen Friday during halftime festivities of the home football game in Spartan Stadium.
The homecoming theme was "Griffins, Gods and Goddesses."
Dajan Watkins was crowned as king during the homecoming dance Saturday in the school cafetorium, which was transformed to the ruins of ancient Greece.
Homecoming queen Kiki Price, 17, is the daughter of Chandra Thomas and Paul Price. She was nominated by the DECA Club. Upon graduation, she plans to major in engineering at Southeastern Louisiana University.
Senior Maid Morgan Boudreaux, 17, is the daughter of Bret and Brittany Boudreaux and captain of the cheerleading team, which nominated her. Upon graduation, she plans to study business and interior design at LSU.
Senior Maid Caroline Carter, 17, is the daughter of Nancy and Bill Carter. She is president of the band and bass clarinet section leader, and was nominated by the Dutchtown Sound. Upon graduation, she plans to major in nursing and minor in music performance at LSU.
Senior Maid Camille Dawsey, 17, is the daughter of Gerald and Stephanie Dawsey. She is a four-year varsity letterman and squad leader on the Dutchtown cross-country team, which nominated her. She is also a four-year varsity letterman on the Dutchtown softball team. Upon graduation, she plans to study nursing at Franciscan University.
Senior Maid Baylie Fournet, 17, is the daughter of Glen and Connie Fournet. She is a four-year letterman on the varsity soccer team, which nominated her, and has been chosen as a captain for the coming season. Upon graduation, she plans to continue playing soccer at LSU while majoring in kinesiology and minoring in Spanish.
Senior Maid Destiny Graves, 17, is the daughter of Mack and Hollis Graves. She is a four-year member of the basketball team, which nominated her. Upon graduation, she plans to major in architecture and interior design at Tulane.
Senior Maid Van’Jae Grayson, 17, is the daughter of Luciana Metz. She is a four-year member of Dutchtown’s varsity track team, which nominated her. Upon graduation, she plans to study nursing and cosmetology at Nicholls State University.
Senior Maid Zaria Harleaux, 17, is the daughter of Robinette and Malick Harleaux. She is a four-year varsity starter for the girls basketball team, which nominated her. She plans to study physical therapy in college.
Senior Maid Courtney Hughes, 17, is the daughter of Andrea and Brad Hughes. She is president of Interact and the Spanish Club, both of which nominated her. Last year, she founded the Be the Change club to promote mental health awareness and encourage school spirit. Upon graduation, she plans to major in political science at George Washington University in preparation for law school.
Senior Maid Sophia Latino, 17, is the daughter of Jeff and Tonya Latino. She is a four-year member of the Beta Club, which nominated her, the Lady Griffins soccer team, Student Council and Interact. Upon graduation, she plans to study nursing at LSU.
Senior Maid Macy Lowe, 17, is the daughter of Dawn and Danny Lowe. She is co-captain of the varsity cheer team, which nominated her. Upon graduation, she plans to study nursing at Southeastern Louisiana University.
Senior Maid Lauren Montgomery, 17, is the daughter of Kristy and Randy Montgomery. She is vice president of the student body and was nominated by the Student Council. Upon graduation, she plans to study forensic science at LSU and audition to be an LSU Tiger Girl.
Senior Maid Maddie Parr, 17, is the daughter of Ron Jon and Jan Parr and Jared and Michelle Mullins. She is a four-year member and co-captain of the Griffin Girls dance team, which nominated her. Upon graduation, she plans to attend Southeastern Louisiana University to prepare for a career in radiology.
Senior Maid Rekha Portune, 17, is the daughter of Rocky and Lynn Portune. She is vice president of the band and clarinet section leader, and was nominated by the Dutchtown Sound. Upon graduation, she plans to major in wildlife at LSU, in preparation for veterinary school, and minor in music.
Senior Maid Gina Sanchez, 17, is the daughter of John and Rachel Sanchez. She is historian for the Spanish Club, which nominated her. Upon graduation, she plans to major in general business at LSU.
Senior Maid Audrey Shank, 17, is the daughter of Michelle and Darrick Shank. She is captain of the athletic training team, and was nominated by the sports medicine team. Upon graduation, she plans to major in biomedical engineering at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette or Louisiana Tech.
Senior Maid Zoë Wooten, 17, is the daughter of Jeanine and Hilary Plante. She is captain of the Dutchtown varsity volleyball team, which nominated her. She has been class president twice. In college, she plans to study neuroscience and psychology while continuing to play volleyball.
Senior Maid Delaney Zybko, 17, is the daughter of David and Victoria Zybko. She is a three-year member of Allied Health, which nominated her. She has been part of the Lady Griffins varsity soccer team for four years. In college, she plans to major in kinesiology or biomedical engineering.