St. Theresa Middle seventh and eighth grade Warrior cheerleaders brought home top honors from the UCA Camp in early June at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge.
The cheer squad earned superior ribbons for their game day and camp dance routines. On the final day of camp, the girls competed against other schools and placed second overall in their camp dance routine. Because of the superior rating and trophy, they were invited to perform in the VRBO Citrus Bowl Pre- Game Performance at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.
The squad includes Giana Acosta, Ella Lambert, Claire Cornett, Summer Villar, Alyse Daigle, Samantha Phillips, Korie Fruge, Kallie Trimble, Claire Leader, Bradie Baker, Taigon Schexnaydre, Avery Rodrigue, Emmy Landaiche and Ella Englade.