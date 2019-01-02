RRAA plans adult art classes
The River Region Art Association announces its adult art classes beginning in January.
Designs on Canvas is a mixed media class for the student who likes variety. The class includes painting, collaging with fabric and hand stitching with ribbons and threads. This is a class for students with differing abilities, beginners and advances students. The instructing mixed media and fabric artist is Kathy Bourgeois.
Dates for the six classes are Jan. 12, 19 and 26 and Feb. 2, 9 and 16. Time is 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuition is $119 paid to River Region Art Association and $20 paid to the teacher for supplies, which can be paid at the first class.
The Spring Garden Collage class will be taught by our local folk artist Mary Crochet. Students in the class will paint their own papers that they will use in the construction of the collage. Dates for the four classes are Jan. 19 and 26 and Feb. 2 and 9. Time 9 a.m. to noon. Tuition is $125, paid to River Region Art Association. The tuition includes the $25 supply fee.
You can register for the classes at the Depot Art Gallery, 320 E. Ascension St., Suite C, Gonzales. You can find a class registration form by visiting, www.riverregionartassociation.org. For more information, call (225) 644-8496.
ACT, SAT prep classes
An ACT and SAT test prep workshop for college-bound students will be held at 5 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Ascension Parish Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales.
Participants will learn how to access free online practice tests, write a strong application essay and receive homework help, all through library databases. They also will learn about printed resources available to help ace the test or find a scholarship. To register, call the library at (225) 647-3955.
Self-defense workshop set
Registration is underway for a free Women's Self-Defense Workshop from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 3 at the USA Academy of Martial Arts, 40017 La. 42, Prairieville.
The workshop is a hands-on, practical self-defense class for women and teens accompanied by their parent or guardian.
This is not a karate class and no martial arts experience is required. Instructors will discuss situational awareness and avoidance tactics and then teach techniques to escape, disengage and fight back.
The class is taught by self-defense experts and law enforcement personnel, according to a news release. For information or to sign up for the event, visit www.facebook.com/amakarate.