EA sets class reunion
East Ascension High School's Class of 1988 is holding its 30th class reunion from Saturday to midnight at the Clarion Inn on La. 30 in Gonzales.
Tickets are $60 per person at the door and food is included.
Foundation plans wellness fair
The Gonzales Area Foundation is sponsoring Live Well Ascension, with free screenings for breast, colorectal, oral, prostate and skin cancers, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at St. Elizabeth Medical Plaza 1, 2647 S. St. Elizabeth Blvd., Gonzales.
There will also be blood pressure and glucose checks; and food, music and fun activities for the entire family. Appointments are required for breast cancer screening; for information, call (225) 215-1234 or visit the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center–Gonzales at marybird.org/ascension.
Volunteers needed
Volunteer Ascension is looking for volunteers for the upcoming Ascension Hot Air Balloon Festival at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
A host of volunteer opportunities are available throughout the festival, which features, games, food and hot air balloon glows each night.
To volunteer, visit, https://volunteerascension.volunteermatrix.com/balloonfestival.
The festival is Sept. 21-22.
Mark you calendar
Plans are underway for the Sorrento Lions Club's Boucherie Festival, set for Oct. 12-14 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
To register for any of the cooking events, visit https://www.boucheriefestival.com/forms.
Library closed for meeting
All branches of the Ascension Parish Library will closed Friday until 1:30 p.m. for staff meetings.
At the library
Visit the library this week for some tips on computer programs.
On Monday, visit the Donaldsonville branch at 10 a.m. for an Introduction to Windows class, and the Gonzales branch will offer Introduction to Excel at 6 p.m.
Learn about PowerPoint software at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Gonzales branch. An internet basics class is at 6 p.m. on Aug 30 at the Gonzales branch.