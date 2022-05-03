Court cases filed in Ascension Parish April 11-14:
CIVIL SUITS
Marvin Jacobs v. Frank Puglia and Barado's Plumbing Inc., damages.
Bully's Investments LLC v. Ray Joseph Labauve III, Tabatha Labauve, Nell M. Thomassie Bercegeay, Nora Fay Bercegeay Lambert and Terry Lambert Sr., declaratory judgment.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Kadijah Spotts and Gerald Coleman, contract.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Robert Ainsworth, open account.
Neighbors Federal Credit Union v. Zachary Gayheart, promissory note.
Neighbors Federal Credit Union v. Taylor Thornton, promissory note.
Louisiana State Department Transportation v. Properties Limited Partnership Tanger, expropriation.
Republic Finance LLC v. Jenna K. Simoneaux, executory judgment.
Lisa Speyrer and Kyle Speyrer v. Bass Pro Group LLC, Cabela's Retail La LLC and Lexington Insurance Co., damages.
Danielle Hughes v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and Erica Jones, damages.
GMFS LLC v. Jessie Babin, executory process.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Tresha Melancon and Bonnie Southern, open account.
Republic Finance LLC v. Rebecca Wahden, executory judgment.
Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Jason Bennett, agreement.
Pujol Pryor & Irwin LLC v. Chad Ricks and Ideal Contracting & Renovations LLC, open account.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Earl Moten, contract.
Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC v. Lillie M. Washington Thomas, executory process.
Shannon Acosta v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Timothy Ray, executory process.
TD Bank NA v. Juliana K. Johns, open account.
Specialized Loan Servicing LLC v. Jeremy Horace Fuller aka Jeremiah Horace Fuller and Amanda Kilpatrick Fuller, promissory note.
Standard Mortgage Corp. v. Angelique Monique Jarrell, executory process.
Ira Landry and Ira Landry v. CVS Pharmacy Inc., Louisiana CVS Pharmacy LLC, CVS Health Solutions LLC aka CVS Health and XYZ Insurance Co., damages.
Quanisha Bell v. Financial Indemnity Co., Protective Insurance Co. and Cirenio Lopez, damages.
Sunny Green v. Renee Alford, United Services Automobile Association and Progressive Paloverde Insurance Co., damages.
Tracy Smith v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Co., damages.
Elenora M. Cushenberry v. Derrick Jackson, Truck Leasing Co. Penske and Acord Insurance Co., damages.
Citibank NA v. Kevin Paul, agreement.
Donna Garcia v. Mark Estep, Allmerica Financial Benefit Insurance Co. and Geico Casualty Co., damages.
Tiffany Hose v. Rouses Enterprises LLC dba Rouses Market, damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Ellyn Smith Braud v. Jake Henry Braud, divorce.
Ronald Paul Pavlinich Jr. v. Cassandra Anne O'Hara paternity.
Allyson Michelle Thibodeaux v. Daniel Andrew Moore, divorce.
Andrew J. Moore Jr. v. Rhonda Elder Moore, divorce.
Otis Nelson v. Michelle Danyel Heard, divorce.
Bryan Ayo v. Chauntelle Hanson Ayo, divorce.
Richard Lee Jr. v. Anita Daggs, paternity.
Courtney Duhe v. Christopher Landry, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Josie Mae Nicholas
Succession of Jodi Conway Truax
Succession of Joan Dean Talley
Succession of John Brady Phillips
Succession of Eual James Teeny LeBlanc