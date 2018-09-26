Ascension Christian passes by Westminster for first victory
The Ascension Christian Lions went to the air early and often, resulting in a 32-26 win over Westminster Christian of Opelousas. It was the Lions' first win of the season.
“We have been banged up all year, and we were able to get some key guys back. This helped for sure. Some young guys got some experience early in the season,” coach Josh Puryear said.
The Lions got on the board first when quarterback Zach Diez hit wide receiver Tyler Cambre for a 21-yard touchdown pass; the conversion was no good, and the Lions led 6-0.
Westminster Christian responded on the ensuing kickoff with a touchdown return, The extra failed, and the game was tied 6-6.
The Lions stalled on their next series, and Westminster scored again on a Landon Devillier 6-yard run for a 12-6 lead to end the first quarter.
“Turnovers and missed assignments hurt us early in the game (and) led to some short fields for them," Puryear said.
Westminster would get a turnover and cash in as Devillier raced 36 yards for a touchdown, and the Crusaders led 18-6 at the half.
“We were down 18-6 at the half and that allowed us to find some toughness and grit we have been lacking," Puryear said.
The third quarter belonged to the Lions as Diez connected with Cambre again, this time for a 29-yard strike. Brady Gueho added a 37-yard touchdown, and the Lions led 19-18 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lions struck again with 9:03 left in the game as Diez found Nathan Bledsoe for a 20-yard touchdown; a Hayden Cashat extra point extended the Lions lead to 26-18. The Crusaders wasted no time scoring, with only a minute coming off the clock, as Landon Foster scored a 5-yard touchdown, and the ensuing 2-point conversion to tie the game at 26.
The teams traded punts. With 3:49 left in the game, the Diez-to-Cambre connection was at it again, this time from 41 yards to give the Lions a 32-26 lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
“Zach Diez had 334 yards and four touchdowns; he connected with Tyler Cambre on some big plays,” coach Puryear said.
Cambre finished with 12 catches for 179 yards and three touchdowns. Gueho led the rushing attack with 64 yard and a touchdown. The defense was led by Nick Davis (nine tackles), Gueho (eight tackles) and Bledsoe (six tackles, interception).
“Our guys fought hard, and I am proud of the way we battled,” Puryear said.
The Lions (1-3) and will host Fisher on Friday.
Southland Conference honor
Sophie Daigle of Donaldsonville, a graduate of Ascension Catholic High School, has been named women's athlete of the week for the Southland Conference.
Daigle, a sophomore at Southeastern Louisiana University, finished second among a 57-woman field at the LSU Invitational in Baton Rouge. She ran the three-mile meet with a time of 18:13.29 to pace a Southeastern team that finished second. The top 10 placement is Daigle's second in as many races after finishing seventh at the McNeese Invitational.
Ascension Parish football recap Week 4
East Ascension (4-0) 58
Cecilia 24
The Spartans coasted to a homecoming victory after scoring 30 points in the first half. Quarterback Jason Wakefield ran for a touchdown and tossed touchdowns to Steven McBride and Shaivonn Robinson. Ethan Bagwell had two touchdowns, and Kendall Washington and Kael Babin each had one. The defense held the Bulldogs to 18 yards rushing on 20 attempts.
Dutchtown (3-1) 44
Sci Academy 0
The Griffins defense forced three turnovers in the first half and scored 34 points.
Terry Matthews had a big day in the return game. Quarterback Dre Monroe threw a touchdown and ran for one. Kicker Hayden Sosa had three field goals.
St. Amant (3-1) 28
Lutcher 31, in double overtime
This matchup between two great programs was as close as many would have predicted. K.J. Franklin, with three touchdowns, and Lathan Bourgeois, with one, were the offensive stars. Wide receiver Darius Smith had seven catches.
Ascension Catholic (4-0) 54
Thomas Jefferson 0
The Bulldogs scored all of their points in the first half. Jamar Barber had 117 yards and two touchdowns. Jai Williams had two touchdowns, including a punt return for a touchdown. Quarterback John Mire threw two touchdowns — one to Eric Simon and one to Tre Medine. Medine returned an interception for a touchdown. The Bulldogs defense gave up only four first downs in four quarters.
Donaldsonville (3-1) 28
Morgan City 13
Scoring was balanced, with touchdowns coming from the defense and special teams as well as from the offense. Defensive back Savon Landry returned an interception for a touchdown. Christian Bell returned a punt for a touchdown, and Trevon Mitchell had a touchdown reception from Treveyon Brown. Jaquavious Tenner rushed for a touchdown. The Tigers face a solid Livonia team at home on Sept. 28.
Ascension Parish volleyball
Ascension Catholic (5-12)
Ascension Christian (7-9)
Donaldsonville (2-3)
East Ascension (10-4) had a solid 3-0 match win over Assumption
St Amant (8-8)
Dutchtown (13-2)