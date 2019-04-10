Easter bunny visits Sorrento Saturday
The Town of Sorrento's first Easter Egg Hunt is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Community Center in Sorrento.
In addition to the egg hunt, there will be a potato sack race, ring toss, Easter craft project, inflatables and a visit from the Easter Bunny. The Sorrento Lions Club will be serving free hot dogs during the event.
Spring Fling planned
Ascension Council on Aging's “Spring Fling” Easter Party is April 18 at the Gonzales Senior Center on Irma Boulevard. Festivities will begin at 9:30 a.m.
An Easter bonnet contest and egg hunt are planned. Lunch will be served at noon. Parish seniors 60 and above are encouraged to come out and join the fun.
Those planning to attend must call to make a lunch reservation by Friday. Call the Gonzales Senior Center at (225) 621-5750 to make a reservation.
Good Friday Pilgrimage walk
Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church is holding its 24th annual Good Friday Pilgrimage walk April 19.
To register or volunteer for the walk, visit www.holyrcc.org/Men-of-the-Cross.
Plant sale at Jambalaya Park
The Gonzales Garden Club will hold its annual Plant and Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 26 at the Jambalaya Park playground behind City Hall in Gonzales.
Find plants, homemade sweets and bargain-priced garden items, plus take a chance on winning a new birdhouse. Proceeds support the club’s community garden maintenance and outreach activities.
Is your child bully-proof?
Active Martial Arts and Volunteer Ascension are hosting a Bullying Prevention Workshop from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. May 4 at Active Martial Arts, 316 E. La. 30, Gonzales.
Suggested donation of $5 will be donated to Volunteer Ascension to support local children's projects.
The workshop is for children age 7 and older and their parents.
To register, visit www.activegonzales.com/bullyproof.