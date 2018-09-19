Among the 14 Louisiana 4-H members who attended the Citizen Washington Focus in Washington, D.C., over the summer were three from Ascension Parish: Victoria Buckland, Caitlin Marquis and Kinslei Scroggs.
Citizenship Washington Focus is the premier 4-H leadership and citizenship program for high school students. The Louisiana delegation spent six full days in the nation's capital, with opportunities to interview congressmen from Louisiana; participate in a bill-writing workshop; and tour monuments such as the Washington Monument, the National Cathedral, the Sept. 11 memorial and the Marine Corps Memorial.