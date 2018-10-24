Donaldsonville Tigers explode for win
The Donaldsonville Tigers scored early and often to claim a 56-20 victory over Lusher Charter in New Orleans.
Freshman quarterback Treveyon Brown had a big night, finishing 9 of 14 for 292 yards and four touchdowns. “Treveyon Brown had a good night," coach Brian Richardson said. "He is starting to pick up the varsity game; he is getting better each week."
Brown got the Tigers going in the first quarter when he connected with Jamarcus Miller for a 31-yard touchdown and a 6-0 lead. Lusher responded with a touchdown to tie it at 6-6. The Tigers added two more touchdowns in the first quarter when Brown connected with Jeffery Johnson from 67 yards out and D’Andre Johnson scored on a 10-yard reverse; the Tigers led 20-6 at the end of the quarter.
The Tiger defense joined the fun as Trevon Dunn picked off a Lusher pass and returned it 30 yards for touchdown and a 27-6 lead early in the second quarter.
“Our defense stepped up, led by Trevon Dunn and Rashad Landry, kept them off balance all night,” Richardson said. Lusher responded with a long touchdown pass and a safety to close the margin to 27-14.
The Tigers had a special-teams touchdown when D’Andre Johnson took a punt 75 yards for a 33-14 lead. Brown added a touchdown pass before the half to Tyrese Ester and a two-point conversion for a commanding 41-14 lead.
The third quarter belonged to the Tigers with two more touchdowns. Jaquavius Tenner had a 55-yard touchdown, and Brown executed a 71-yard screen pass for a touchdown to Rae’land Johnson and a 56-14 lead. Lusher added a late touchdown for the final tally of 56-20.
The Tigers played a well-rounded game, showing significant improvement by a young team.
“Just overall maturity and recognition of the game by our team," Richardson said. "We need to continue in all three phases; that comes with playing more games as our young group continues to grow."
The Tigers improved to 4-4 on the season and will travel to Haynes Academy on Thursday.
Ascension Catholic volleyball team goes undefeated in district
The Ascension Catholic volleyball team already clinched the district championship outright but wanted to finish undefeated.
Feat accomplished.
The Lady Bulldogs beat district rival St. John 3-1 in a pink-themed contest to honor those who have been affected by cancer.
“Our goal at the beginning of the season was to be district champs," said coach Janelle Leonard. "After the first round of district, we wanted to add undefeated to that."
Ascension Catholic won by scores of 25-22, 25-22 and 25-20; the lone blemish was 25-18 in the third set.
Leaders for the Bulldogs were Isabelle Abadie (13 kills and 15 digs), Lauren Landry (27 assists), Emme Medine (11 kills, nine digs), Catherine Rome (17 kills, 10 digs and three aces), Alexia Leonard (16 digs) and Catherine Villa (10 digs).
Leonard said she was “really proud of the way the girls have played in district. They set goals and have followed that with good play to achieve those goals."
With two regular season games left, the focus will turn to postseason play.
“I think we are ready," Leonard said. "We are anxiously awaiting our opponent. This team wants to make it to the Ponchartrain Center (site of the quarters, semis and state championship) in Kenner."
As the season has progressed, Leonard said there continues to be areas in which the team can improve.
“We have to finish matches off after winning the first two sets," she said. "We must stay focused and not relax, be more consistent and don’t try to play so careful — just put the game away."
The Lady Bulldogs have been a close-knit team and have played a difficult schedule to prepare for postseason.
“The girls have stayed focused and have worked hard to achieve our goals up to this point in the season," Leonard said. "We are not done yet."
Ascension Parish football recap Week 8
East Ascension: (7-1) 3
Catholic: 35
East Ascension led 3-0 at the half, but the Bears responded with 35 points. The Spartan defense had three interceptions by Jyrin Elster, Jalen Norman and Javon Carter. Alberto Ontiveros kicked a 28-yard field goal. Quarterback Jason Wakefield had 194 yards passing. The Spartans dropped their first game of the season.
Power Ranking: East Ascension #8
St. Amant: (6-2) 39
McKinley: 6
Gators quarterback Lathan Bourgeois accounted for four touchdowns, two through passes and two through runs. K.J. Franklin had 134 yards and two touchdowns. Darius Smith had a 55-yard touchdown catch. The Gator defense smothered the Panthers all night.
Power Ranking: St Amant #14
Ascension Catholic: (7-1) 45
White Castle: 6
The Bulldogs were up 45-0 at the half, led by the defensive line play of Dillion Davis, John Broussard, Nick Hilliard and J’Mond Tapp. Brock Acosta had two interceptions, and Rodney Blanchard added one.
The offense was led by Dorian Barber with two touchdowns and Broussard’s one touchdown. Blanchard had touchdown passes to Alex Hebert and Tre Medine, plus two rushing touchdowns. The Bulldogs host No. 1-ranked Kentwood on Friday.
Power Ranking: #4
Ascension Christian: (3-5) 0
Kipp BT Washington: 49
Donaldsonville: (4-4) 56
Lusher: 20
Power Ranking: #20
Dutchtown: (4-4) 27
Broadmoor: 6
Blayden Louis had 72 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Dre Monroe had 105 yards passing and a touchdown to Dylan Sampson. The Griffins defense allowed less than 200 yards and scored as Logan Scott had an interception for a touchdown.
Power Ranking :#27
Ascension Parish volleyball
Ascension Catholic (15-16) undefeated district champs, power ranking #12
Ascension Christian (12-13), power ranking #25
Donaldsonville (4-8), power ranking #25
East Ascension (21-9), power ranking #6
St Amant (11-12), power ranking #13
Dutchtown (27-4), power ranking #2