Gonzales Middle School students craft Christmas cheer Advocate staff report Dec 5, 2018 - 2:30 pm Facebook Twitter SMS Email Neo Morris, Mason Reynard and Joshua Sanchez deliver a handmade Christmas pin to Miriam Davis, left, a teacher at Gonzales Middle School. PROVIDED PHOTO Neo Morris, Mason Reynard and Joshua Sanchez deliver a handmade Christmas pin to Henrietta Coleman, front left, facilities manager at Gonzales Middle School. PROVIDED PHOTO Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Students in Carla Babin's class at Gonzales Middle School recently created Christmas pins for members of the school's staff, through a project made possible by a grant from Eatel Corp. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Gonzales Middle School View comments Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Ascension Weekly News Would you like to receive other news alerts? Signup today! Sign up Manage your lists Resources: To submit news items and photographs: Editor: Darlene Denstorff225.336.6952Online submission orContact by e-mail To place a death notice: Obituary department225.388.0289Online submission orContact by e-mail For delivery issues: Circulation department225.388.0200Contact by e-mail For ad inquiries: Contact Paul Demouy225.388.0701Send an e-mail Christie Lemoine225.388.0256Send an e-mail For legal advertising: Legal notices department225.388.0128 orContact by e-mail To place an ad in the Classifieds section: Classified department225.383.0111Online submission or Contact by e-mail To place a wedding or engagement announcement: 225.388.0738Online submission orContact by e-mail Send mail to P.O. Box 588 Baton Rouge, LA 70821