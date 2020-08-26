GONZALES — All Ascension Parish government offices will close Thursday due to Hurricane Laura.
Parish public schools will continue to be shut and students will continue remote learning, officials said Wednesday.
Parish government employees will also be working remotely from home, except for Department of Public Works employees, key staff from the parish administration, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center workers and members of the emergency operations center who are required to report for duty, parish officials said.
For Ascension schools, students will receive instructions from their schools and teachers regarding learning responsibilities that could include logging in online at specified class times or completing assignments on their own time. Students and teachers did much the same on Wednesday.
School officials added that scattered power outages could affect students' ability to connect with teachers online. If that happens, students should let their teachers know when they are able, and they will not be held accountable, school officials added.
"Rest assured, we will work with families that have challenges with remote learning," school officials said in a statement. "It would be easy to completely cancel all learning tomorrow. However, we feel it is in the best interests of our students to engage in ongoing instruction if we are able to do so."
The system has more than 23,000 students.
Parish school officials said they will make decision about school openings "one day at a time," and a final decision about school on Friday will be made Thursday evening after school officials have been able to assess Laura's impact on the parish.
"Our goal is to resume normal operations on Friday," school officials said in a statement.
A final decision about parish schools will be available at the schools website: http://www.apsb.org.
Residents seeking assistance from parish government should call the Citizens Service Center at (225) 450-1200. Callers should also register with the Parish’s Everbridge Emergency Alert System.
Regular weather updates will be posted on the parish government and emergency preparedness Facebook pages.