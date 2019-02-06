THURSDAY
Public School
Tacos, corn, cheese cup, salsa, lettuce, orange wedges, graham crackers, juice, milk
Catholic School
Turkey and sausage jambalaya, white beans and curly greens, salad cup, orange wedges, dinner roll, milk
Choice: Taco salad or baked potato
FRIDAY
Public School
Hamburger on bun, potato rounds, pork and beans, lettuce salad, pineapple tidbits, fruit juice, milk
Sandwich: Chicken tenders
Catholic School
Cheesy nacho meal, chili, steamed broccoli, salad cup, pears, milk
Choice: Ham lunch pack or chicken nuggets
MONDAY
Public School
Spaghetti and meat sauce, broccoli and cheese, toss salad, whole-wheat garlic roll, peaches, juice, milk
Sandwich: Chicken patty
Catholic School
Red beans with sausage, steamed rice, steamed cabbage, salad cup, yellow apple wedges, cornbread, milk
Choice: Ham lunch pack or pizza
TUESDAY
Public School
Chicken stew with rice, corn, green beans, pear halves, whole-wheat roll, fruit punch, milk
Sandwich: Hamburger
Catholic School
Soft tacos, corn, pinto beans, salad cup, fruit fiesta-blue ice, cinnamon twist, milk
Choice: Asian chicken or grilled cheese
WEDNESDAY
Public School
Jambalaya, white beans, tossed salad, apple, whole-wheat roll, juice, milk
Sandwich: Chicken nuggets with roll
Catholic School
Spaghetti with meatballs, sweet peas, salad cup, peaches, Parmesan garlic bread, milk
Choice: Turkey lunch pack or mini corn dog
FEB. 14
Public School
Grilled cheese, potato rounds, tossed salad, applesauce, graham crackers, fruit juice, milk
Sandwich: Hamburger
Catholic School
Turkey and sausage gumbo, steamed rice, potato salad, salad cup, pears, dinner roll, cupcakes
Choice: Taco salad or baked potato