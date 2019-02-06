THURSDAY

Public School

Tacos, corn, cheese cup, salsa, lettuce, orange wedges, graham crackers, juice, milk

Catholic School

Turkey and sausage jambalaya, white beans and curly greens, salad cup, orange wedges, dinner roll, milk

Choice: Taco salad or baked potato

FRIDAY

Public School

Hamburger on bun, potato rounds, pork and beans, lettuce salad, pineapple tidbits, fruit juice, milk

Sandwich: Chicken tenders

Catholic School

Cheesy nacho meal, chili, steamed broccoli, salad cup, pears, milk

Choice: Ham lunch pack or chicken nuggets 

MONDAY

Public School

Spaghetti and meat sauce, broccoli and cheese, toss salad, whole-wheat garlic roll, peaches, juice, milk

Sandwich: Chicken patty

Catholic School

Red beans with sausage, steamed rice, steamed cabbage, salad cup, yellow apple wedges, cornbread, milk

Choice: Ham lunch pack or pizza

TUESDAY

Public School

Chicken stew with rice, corn, green beans, pear halves, whole-wheat roll, fruit punch, milk

Sandwich: Hamburger

Catholic School

Soft tacos, corn, pinto beans, salad cup, fruit fiesta-blue ice, cinnamon twist, milk

Choice: Asian chicken or grilled cheese

WEDNESDAY

Public School

Jambalaya, white beans, tossed salad, apple, whole-wheat roll, juice, milk

Sandwich: Chicken nuggets with roll

Catholic School

Spaghetti with meatballs, sweet peas, salad cup, peaches, Parmesan garlic bread, milk

Choice: Turkey lunch pack or mini corn dog

FEB. 14

Public School

Grilled cheese, potato rounds, tossed salad, applesauce, graham crackers, fruit juice, milk

Sandwich: Hamburger

Catholic School

Turkey and sausage gumbo, steamed rice, potato salad, salad cup, pears, dinner roll, cupcakes

Choice: Taco salad or baked potato 

View comments