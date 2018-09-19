The Dutchtown High School homecoming court is made up of 20 seniors nominated by clubs or sports in which they have been involved for at least two years. The queen will be announced during halftime of the homecoming game against Sci Academy on Sept. 21.
The members of the homecoming court at Dutchtown High School are Kayla Bougere, Chelsea Cain, Kylie Cain, Destyn Dicharry, Sara Duplessis, Hailey Francis, Olivia Francois, Andrea Granera, Lindsey Hall, Torri Jackson, Carrigan Lewis, Olivia Loupe, Uzo Njoku, Nadia Para, Allison Rice, Angely Rodriguez, Abby Schexnaydre, Amelie Smith, Baylee Sullivan and Naomi Voivedich.