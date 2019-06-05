Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa has proclaimed the month of May 2019 as Ralph’s Market 35th Anniversary.
According to the proclamation, Ralph’s Market was founded in 1984 by father and son Emerson and Ralph Singletary. After their deaths, the store was sold in 2000 to the store manager, Ronnie Trosclair, and his late father, Elmore, who continued the founders' legacy of quality and service.
The original Ralph’s Market in Gonzales has been renovated and expanded several times, and other Ralph’s Markets have been added; there are three stores in Ascension and one in Plaquemine, according to a news release.
After being employed at Ralph’s Market for more than 20 years, Ronnie’s son Brandon Trosclair and daughter-in-law, Katie, now own and operate all four locations: Ralph’s Market in Gonzales and Prairieville, and Butcher Boy Supermarket in Donaldsonville and Plaquemine.