The River Region Art Association’s Young Artists Workshop brought seven weeks of art projects for young people to the Depot Gallery in Gonzales.
The classes were painting and drawing, sculpture and mixed media. Morning classes were for the younger artists while the afternoon engaged the older group, according to a news release. Students produced art and learned about the color wheel, complementary colors and proportion.
Projects during the All American Camp held the week of the Fourth of July included making kites that can decorate walls when not flying and decorative candle holders equipped with batter-operated flicker lights.
For information about the Depot Gallery's holiday camps, call (225) 644-8496 or visit www.riverregionartassociation.org. The gallery operates from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at 320 E. Ascension St., Suite C, Gonzales.