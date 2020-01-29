Dutchtown High School basketball team is confident that persistent effort will pay
The Dutchtown High School boys’ basketball team is coming off a 5A quarterfinal appearance last season, eventually losing to powerhouse Ouachita Parish 52-47. It got there by sticking with its motto: "Keep pushing and keep working; the results will follow,” veteran coach Pat Hill said.
The Griffins finished 24-11 last season and, as every team does, it lost some key pieces. Gone are Gary Smith Jr. (LSU-Alexandria), Nicholas Caldwell (SLU) and multi-sport athlete Grant Arnette.
This season's team has played an extremely difficult schedule and has endured some key injuries. Troy Thomas Jr., a key cog in the Griffin team, has missed some time this season due to injury.
Leading the way for this year's team are seniors Ryan Broomfield and Christian Smith. “We have strong senior leadership on this year's team, and that’s due to this group being so close and sticking together," Hill said. Several underclassmen have played prominent roles this season, including a starting lineup of a freshman and three sophomores.
The district is tough with Catholic, McKinley and Woodlawn, plus parish rivals East Ascension and St. Amant. “Our district, being only one round now, is very challenging from top to bottom," Hill said. "No easy nights, for sure." The 5A playoff outlook is tough, with Ouachita Parish, Natchitoches Central, New Iberia and Walker.
The Griffins continue to work on every phase of their game, but one particular area is emphasized daily. “Free throw shooting is an area of focus; we must continue to improve to become a better team, finish games when we are tired," Hill said.
The Griffin players and coaches continue to rely on the team's strengths and parlay them into positive play. “The strength of this team is our willingness to be coachable," Hill said. "Our shot selection has been very good; those shots will fall, just keep having the confidence instilled in you as a player."
The confidence that Hill and his assistants continue to instill in to the Griffin players is evident. One thing is for sure: They will always “keep pushing and keep working” for results.