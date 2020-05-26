Ascension Parish baseball and softball parks are open for practice sessions, Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment announced.
“The Governor has decreed that baseball and softball are non-contact sports,” said Cointment. “After reviewing the recommendations of the Louisiana State Fire Marshal and consulting with our recreation department, I am comfortable reopening the parks for team practice, effective immediately.”
Cointment noted that each organization responsible for running the leagues — baseball, softball and adult softball — has been contacted and is making plans to resume. The fields will be open for free-play from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays, with leagues having priority use of the fields from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Weekend play will be free play with the Parish of Ascension reserving the right to rent the fields to private organizations.
In addition to the State Fire Marshall Guidelines, Ascension Parish Recreation has additional guidelines the public and the organizations are encouraged to follow:
- Dugouts are off limits; players’ equipment can safely be hung on the fencing with a minimum distance of 6 feet apart.
- All drills should limit player lines to a maximum of 5 players, with players still maintaining 6 feet distance.
- Balls should be swapped frequently and sanitized. No shared equipment beyond balls. Players should have their own gloves, helmets and bats.
- All participants should bring sanitizer and sanitize frequently.
- Bleachers are off limits. Spectators should remain in their vehicles, drop participants off, or bring their own seating to maintain a 6 foot distance.
- No tag-out plays are permitted. The 6 foot distance regulation should be maintained at all times.
- Coaches' and players' physical contact should be as limited as possible. No handshakes, high-fives, or hugs allowed.
- Multiple team use per field restrictions: The next practice slot participants should not enter the field area until the previous slot participants have exited. Please adjust your practice slot to end 10 minutes earlier to exit for the next team.
- No post practice huddles, speeches or talks. Please make your exit from the fields in a timely fashion.
- Individuals should remove all trash from their areas and dispose of it properly.
- All participants should be cautious with their health. Do not allow anyone — parent, coach or player — to participate if they have a temperature or continuous cough.
- Face masks are strongly recommended for all.
- Restrooms will be available but at your own risk, as the recreation department is not responsible for restrooms after business hours.
- Scrimmages are strictly prohibited. Teams not adhering to this will be removed from their practice slot.
Additional field and park openings will be announced once the governor declares Phase 2.
For more information and guidelines on safely reopening, visit the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s website: https://opensafely.la.gov/