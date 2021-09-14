Hadley Rinaudo, 14, has been selected to compete in the Louisiana Film Prize on Sept. 30 in the best actress category.
The film “Bamboo House” is based on her fun relationship with her grandfather and her experience with him dying. It was co-written by Hadley and Sara Summers.
The film was shot in St. Francisville, in and around the home of Hadley's grandparents — Janet and the late Francis Rinaudo.
Hadley pitched the idea to a local company for sponsorship.
“We felt compelled to support the dreams of these young ladies, while also highlighting the important role that seniors play in our lives. We plan to produce more of these films in the future,” said Rebecca Mabey, Moore Care public relations.
Local filmmakers Aaron and Jency Hogan joined the team and brought the film to life. “We were super excited to be part of this production. Hadley and Richard (Zeringue) are amazing actors, and what a heartwarming story,” Jency Hogan said.
Zeringue, an actor from Ascension Parish, plays the role of the grandfather.
The festival winner receives a $25,000 prize. The festival will be held in Shreveport, but interested viewers can view online. Tickets can be purchased at https://prizefest.com/film/bamboo-house/.