Santa Claus visits St. Amant
Santa Claus is taking an early trip this week thanks to the St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department.
The rides started Monday and continue through Friday, each night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
For a complete schedule, visit the department's Facebook page or stop by the fire station on Stringer Bridge Road.
Holiday Market returns to Lamar-Dixon
Helen Brett Enterprises announces the return of the Helen Brett Holiday Market to the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. Helen Brett officials will implement a government-approved COVID-19 plan to keep vendors and customers safe throughout the holiday shopping weekend.
The market will feature hundreds of booths of jewelry, home décor, women’s products, merchandise and holiday gifts for everyone on your Christmas list. The holiday market will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Tickets for Saturday and Sunday can be purchased at the Market Access Counter at the registration counters in the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center for $17. Children ages 12-15 receive free admission. No one under the age of 12 is allowed on the show floor.
In appreciation for those who serve our country, Helen Brett Enterprises has announced that all military and first responders will get free admission to the show on the last day of the show Sunday, Dec. 13, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with proper identification.
For more information on the Helen Brett Holiday Market, visit https://helenbrettexhibits.com/2008-holiday-market/.
ARW Christmas installation luncheon
The 2020 Ascension Republican Women Christmas Installation Luncheon is at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 17 at the Clarion Inn on La. 30 in Gonzales.
The event program will include Christmas music provided by soloist, Hannah Gautreau, a senior at East Ascension High School who is a student of the year nominee. Wanda Aizpurua, president of the Louisiana Federation of Republican Women, will address the group and install the Ascension Republican Women's slate of 2021 officers.
Cost for the lunch is $22 collected at the door. The event is open to the public and guests are welcome. Reservations are requested as seating is limited at this event. RSVP: (225) 921-5187 or email: ARWrUS@aol.com
Donaldsonville decorating contest
Donaldsonville's Holiday Yard Decorating Contest is coming back. The city and the Donaldsonville Area Chamber of Commerce are encouraging Donaldsonville residents to decorate their house and yard for awards in House and Yard, Yard Only, Most Unique and Best Door Decoration categories. Deadline to register is 4 p.m. Dec. 16. Judging will take place after dark Dec. 18-19.
One People's Choice Award will be given, with voting via Facebook.
To register, call (225) 473-4814 or email dvilleecoc@bellesouth.net or lee@visitdonaldsonville.org.
Artists open Santa Shop
River Region Art Association's Santa Shop is open for business. The association's gallery is open from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. New paintings and Christmas décor are arriving throughout the season, so stop by for a coffee and a relaxing shopping experience. Masks are mandatory. So, come for a safe visit to the Depot Art Gallery at 320 East Ascension St., Suite C in Gonzales. Children are welcome and will be entertained by a Christmas coloring activity while you shop.