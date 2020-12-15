Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre' Christmas Crusade for Children helped more than 500 children have a brighter Christmas this year.
Deputies and other with the Sheriff's Office handed out bags of toys and bicycles Saturday at the courthouses in Gonzales and Donaldsonville.
Webre thanks the area residents and businesses who donated money and toys to the annual drive. The program has provided toys and gifts to children for more than 25 years.
Families in need of help to provide Christmas gifts to their children apply to the program and the Sheriff's Office collects wish lists from the children.