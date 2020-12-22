The St. Amant Booster Club provided food for the 10 basketball teams competing in the recent St. Amant High Gold Dome Classic that took place at both the Gold Dome in St. Amant and Dutchtown High School.
St. Amant High Booster Club feeds 10 teams at Gold Dome Classic
- Staff report
Advocate Staff
