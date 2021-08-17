When Tara Babin was crowned Gonzales Jambalaya Festival Queen in June 2019, the now 24-year-old Gonzales resident had no idea her reign would turn into a three-year term. But it did. Neither the pageant nor the festival were held last year due to pandemic concerns. And this year’s events have again been canceled for the same reason.
The 2021 Jambalaya Festival was to have been held Aug. 27-29, while the pageant was to have been on September 11. They have been rescheduled to next year, the festival on Memorial Day weekend and the pageant on June 11, 2022. Fingers are crossed across Gonzales that the immensely popular events can return to the self-proclaimed Jambalaya Capital of the World.
“At first I felt frustrated, but now I understand,” Babin said of the cancellations. One of the duties of the reigning queen is to attend numerous festivals across the state; Babin attended about 40 such festivals before lockdown in March 2020, one almost every weekend. “I traveled all across the state. It was more than I ever dreamed of, tenfold.”
And it was a long-term dream; Babin participated in her first Jambalaya Festival pageant, the Baby Miss Gonzales Jambalaya event, at the age of 8 months: “I didn’t win,” she said. But she persevered, competing in at least 10 other festival pageants before winning in 2019. “This is a good note to end my pageant career on.”
Pageant director Katie Haydel Battaglia, a former jambalaya queen herself, said she couldn’t have picked a better queen than Babin to serve as the longest reigning queen: “If any queen had an extended reign, I would have chosen Tara,” she said. “She’s been wanting this a long time.”
“The Jambalaya Festival has been a huge part of my life,” said Babin, who serves on the Jambalaya Festival Association board. A native and lifelong resident of Gonzales, she said she will never live anyplace else, even after she earns her second bachelor’s degree in nursing from Southeastern Louisiana University next May (her first was in kinesiology).
Babin does, however, plan to continue on the festival board and possibly help with advertising the event on social media as well as working with the pageant. She said she would like to become a pageant director.
Being immersed in the Jambalaya Festival is a tradition in Babin’s family; her late grandfather, Ernest Cubbage, served as JFA president and festival king while her late grandmother, Colleen Cubbage Babin, worked with the pageant and was instrumental in the joining of the Miss Gonzales and Miss Jambalaya pageants together. Babin’s godmother and first cousin, Jace Templet Babin, was queen in 1996 and Babin’s sister, Tabitha Babin Wilkins, was queen in 2010.
JFA president Wally Taillon said, while this year’s festival and pageant have been canceled, he hopes to still be able to hold the annual Gonzales Christmas Parade on Dec. 12: “And we have a couple of cooking benefits scheduled but those may be canceled, too,” he said.