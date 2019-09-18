THURSDAY
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
RIBBON-CUTTING: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Bayou Fit Nutrition, 13375 La. 73, Suite D, Geismar. Celebrate the opening of Bayou Fit Nutrition with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
DISCOVERING EMAIL: 10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. This workshop will cover a brief history of email, discuss its uses, cover the various types of email, discuss its features found in email, and feature hands-on email practice. Already having some internet and computer experience will be helpful to participants. (225) 647-3955.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. For information, call (225) 450-1016.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
CCA ASCENSION CHAPTER BANQUET: 5:30 p.m., Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Dollar raised at this banquet will stay in Louisiana to help fund habitat, conservation, and advocacy programs. $75 per person at ccalouisiana.com or contact Nolan Reynerson at (225) 952-9200.
CANARY ISLANDERS: 6 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. Author and historian Stephen Estopinal, originally from St. Bernard and Plaquemines parishes, is a descendant of the Canary Islanders. Displaced during Hurricane Katrina, Estopinal now resides in Ascension Parish. His works focus on the Louisiana-Canary Islands connection and provides historical accounts of islanders' settlement in Donaldsonville and Galvez. Join the library to learn more about the Canary Islanders' history, heritage and culture. A book signing will follow the presentation. To register, call the library at (225) 473-8052.
FRIDAY
TAI JI QUAN: MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Library, Gonzales branch. Registration required. Call (225) 621-2906 to register.
LUNCH-BREAK YOGA: Noon to 1 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Every Friday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
SATURDAY
BOATING SAFETY CLASS: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Cabela's, 2200 Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries offers a free boating course that lasts between 6 and 8 hours. The course includes information on choosing a boat, classification, hulls, motors, legal and equipment requirements, navigation rules, navigation charts, trailering, sailboats and related subjects that include personal watercraft and more. Participants who complete the course will receive a Boater Education Card.
CRUISIN4CAUSES ALL ABILITIES BALL PARK: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Cabela's, 2200 Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. A car show for a great cause.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
CABELA'S SPORTING DOG DAYS: Noon both days, Cabela's, 2200 Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. This day is made just for your shooting sports four-legged, furry friend. Bring your dog over to Cabela's for a day of fun. Free 2020 Waterfowl Calendar to the first 50 attendees each day along with other freebies each day.
SUNDAY
PHIL BROCATO GUN CLASS: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Cabela's, 2200 Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. Brocato Instructors provides education for individuals in the Baton Rouge area looking to obtain their Louisiana concealed handgun permit. All classes are led by Phil Brocato who is a NRA basic pistol and basic drill instructor.
MONDAY
TAI JI QUAN: MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Library, Gonzales branch. Registration required. Call (225) 621-2906 to register.
INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT WORD: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Participants will become familiar with and practice using the basic tools of Microsoft Word 2016. (225) 647-3955.
TUESDAY
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call (225) 450-1016.
A GUIDE TO WRITING RÉSUMÉS: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. This workshop is designed for first-timers and for those looking to breathe new life into their current résumés. (225) 647-3955.
BANNED BOOK TO MOVIE: THE GLASS CASTLE: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Celebrate Banned Books Week at the library by watching "The Glass Castle." A movie based on the bestselling memoir by Jeanette Walls, one of the most frequently challenged books by many schools and some libraries. Rated PG-13. Some material may not be suitable for children under the age 13. To register for this event, call (225) 647-3955.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
MIND-BODY SKILLS SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Mary Bird Perkins’ Mind-Body Skills support group in Gonzales helps cancer survivors and caregivers reduce stress, enhance the immune system, increase sense of well-being and improve self-care. To register, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
Sept. 26
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. For information, call (225) 450-1016.
PERSONALIZE IT!: 4:30 p.m., Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Hickley M. Waguespack Center, 1201 Maginnis, Donaldsonville. Make a necklace or keychain. Children under the age of 7 may need help from an older sibling. Call (2250 473-8052 for more information.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.