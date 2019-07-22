GONZALES — A $200 to $225 million plan to bring a consolidated, regional sewer system to the most heavily populated swath of eastern Ascension Parish will presented to the public Tuesday afternoon.
Ascension Sewer LLC, a consortium that proposes to finance, build, operate and maintain the system for the next 30 years, wants backing from the Parish Council to start an up-to-two-year, exclusive negotiation on the proposal.
Amid pressure from state regulators to clean up sewer discharges into ditches and waterways that lead to Bayou Manchac, parish officials are taking another crack at a regional sewer system that would send treated effluent to the Mississippi River. Other attempts to set up a regional sewer system have failed over the past several years.
The open house-style public meeting from 4 to 6 p.m. will be at the Clarion Inn and Conference Center, 1500 W. La. 30, Gonzales.
Jeff Baudier, managing director of Bernhard Capital Partners, which will help finance the proposed system, said the meeting is part of the group's efforts to get public input before a final plan is presented to the council next month.
Details are still being developed, Baudier and other officials with Ascension Sewer said Monday, but current plans call for a regional system designed to handle up to 35,000 customers across the first, 10-year phase of the plan.
In addition to building a new treatment plant and trunk lines, the project's initial stages will include connecting a few dozen subdivisions that now have community treatment systems handled by parish government or Ascension Wastewater Treatment, one of the partners in Ascension Sewer.
Around 8,000 customers are expected to be in those subdivisions.
The entire first phase includes much of Prairieville, Dutchtown, Geismar and areas outside Gonzales, but the partnership has plans ultimately to serve the entire east bank.
Baudier told the Parish Council Utilities Committee earlier this month that Ascension Sewer has been trying to adjust its plans so the future system's build-out matches as closely as possible with the parish's growth trends over next several decades.
"We are planning to present to you a system that will grow with and serve the parish not for 10 years, but for 50 years," he told the committee.
Rates are expected to be competitive with Baton Rouge's, Baudier said in the interview, or about $56 per month. But, as proposed, they will also have built-in 4% annual increases over the first 10 years, which would lead to monthly rates of $82.89 by the last year.
Baudier added that residents on individual treatment systems wouldn't be required to join the new system.