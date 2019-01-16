Lions Club hosts pancake lunch
The Gonzales Lions Club is holding its annual All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast fundraiser from 7 a.m. to noon Sunday at the East Ascension High School cafeteria, 612 E. Worthey St., Gonzales.
Center Stage Performing Arts Academy students will provide entertainment.
The event includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, juice, milk and coffee.
Pancake tickets are $7 presale and $10 at the door. Children 5 and under are free. Tickets may be purchased online at gonzaleslionsclub.org/breakfast.
Jambalaya lunches also will be served beginning at 11 a.m. Jambalaya tickets are $5 at the door.
All ticket sales go to fund the Gonzales Lions Club’s charitable projects, including KidSight vision screening for preschool kids, financial assistance for individuals who need eye care, eyeglasses, eye exams, eye surgeries and other projects. Concessions and raffle proceeds go to fund the Gonzales Lions Club's administrative expenditures.
At the library ...
Ascension Parish Library plans several events and programs in the coming weeks. Here's a few planned for area branch libraries:
CIRCUITRY FOR KIDS: Children in second grade and above will have an opportunity to use littleBits components to make connections and create machines at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at the Dutchtown branch of the Ascension Parish Library, Dutchtown Branch, 13278 La. 73, Geismar, (225) 673-8699. The swappable littleBits circuit boards must stay at the library for future programs, so participants are encouraged to bring a camera to record the fun.
MEDIEVAL TECHNOLOGY: Patrons of the Donaldsonville Branch Library will have an opportunity to learn about the technology behind medieval catapults by building one with craft sticks at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22. Participants will then color a dragon and watch it fly. The program is designed for children in grades two through five, but is open to everyone. Younger children may need assistance from a parent or older sibling. The Donaldsonville Branch Library is at 500 Mississippi St., (225) 473-8052.
HELP WITH DIGITAL MEDIA: Free instruction in gaining access to the free e-books, audiobooks, digital magazines, digital comic books, videos and music offered through the Ascension Parish Library is available by appointment. These books and other materials are available for phones, tablets, Kindles and other e-readers. Personal instruction sessions are now being scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan 22 and 23, at the Gonzales Branch Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd., (225) 647-3955.
CRIBBAGE: An introduction to the 17th century game of cribbage will be presented at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Gonzales branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd. The game is played with a standard deck of cards and a distinctive scoring board; participants will take home their own boards. To register, call the library at (225) 647-3955.