After 25 years and $1.4 million of school supplies collected and purchased, Volunteer Ascension's School Tools Drive is as strong as ever in bringing school supplies to Ascension students.
Not even heavy traffic and stormy weather could stop Volunteer Ascension’s collection of various school supplies at its 25th annual School Tools Drive at the Ascension Parish Fire Protection District 1 on Friday.
In partnership with Rev, formerly Eatel, the School Tools Drive works directly with guidance counselors at local public schools to collect specific school supplies that students are most often lacking, as well as uniforms and other classroom necessities like cleaning products, collecting supplies totaling between $20,000 and $90,000 annually depending on the year.
“We’ll be sending all of the supplies to the Ascension Parish Schools kindergarten through eighth grade,” explained Sherry Denig, executive director of Volunteer Ascension. “With our ability to work closely with the guidance counselors, we know that what we send is going to the children that need it most.”
The event also collects cash donations, along with maintaining an Amazon wish list of items they still need to collect for the coming school year, Denig, whose own kids have attended Ascension Parish schools, explained.
A volunteer event, Denig and her team, as well as members from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and the fire district, pivoted on the morning of the event when rain could’ve stopped the event entirely.
Instead, the group set up a drive by drop off station in the garage of the fire station, a new venue for the event after the previous venue, Eatel’s Gonzales office, was sold over the past year.
“Ascension Parish Fire District One is an icon, a pillar of the community and we want to be involved in every activity that takes place in this parish,” said James LeBlanc, St. Amant fire chief and member of Volunteer Ascension’s board. “So whenever Volunteer Ascension was looking for a new home because Eatel had closed their building down where it was, we jumped up and said we want this event to be here so we can involve the Sheriff’s Office, involve the fire service.”
The program traditionally attempts to help students and parents in the most desperate need for these supplies, citing the estimated 10,000 children on free and reduced lunch as a primary target for aid. But the past few years have changed the demographics of the drive’s aid.
“There are a lot of people really having trouble making ends meet and the face of need in Ascension Parish has really changed since COVID, since Ida, since gas price increases and food price increases,” Denig said, noting an increase in donations and need each year. “We are probably helping more people that we would be helping because there are more people in need.”
Using the event as part of its Rev Cares initiative to give back to local communities, Rev has been a part of the School Tools Drive for nearly a decade, said Monika Arnold, Rev's community relations and business development manager.
“Giving back to the community is everything, especially in Ascension Parish where we’re Ascension strong,” said Arnold, who is also the president of the board for Volunteer Ascension. “Kids need school supplies and some kids just can’t afford them, so this event is a way for everyone to give back and help give the kids the school tools they need to learn and grow into the society we need in the future.”
After 25 years of providing supplies and uniforms for local children totaling $1.4 million, Denig explained that developing relationships within the community, specifically with the guidance counselors at school, has been one of the greatest benefits of the program.
“It always makes me feel better to know that if there’s a child whose parents cannot afford supplies, they’re going to be taken care of,” Denig said. “They won’t be singled out; it won’t even be noticed that they didn’t bring supplies. I want everyone to feel like they belong and feel they can be successful at school this year.”
Volunteer Ascension’s Amazon ongoing wish list for the School Tools Drive is available at amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2O19Z7JF8E5N7 and people can donate by visiting https://www.mightycause.com/story/Schooltools.